Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Royal London urges govt to save pensions dashboard

By

Loney-Phil-Royal London-2013Royal London chief executive Phil Loney has pressed government to commit to the pensions dashboard project, saying the initiative will bring UK savers in line with other countries.

In July, The Times reported secretary of state for work and pensions Esther McVey was considering shelving the dashboard because it is not the government’s responsibility.

A petition run on website 38degrees to keep the dashboard project alive has more than 100,000 signatures.

Loney says the pensions industry has shown it is committed to the dashboard by spending time and money preparing a prototype.

He says: “We need government to take a lead, both in ensuring that state and public sector pension data is available and also in requiring all pension schemes and providers to supply data.”

“Only the government can do this. It is time to put the consumer first and press ahead with the dashboard project, and we stand ready to work with the government to drive this project forward.”

Loney says they UK pensions system is “highly fragmented” and the dashboard will allow UK savers to see all of their pots in one place, which is the case for many other countries.

He says: “In many other countries citizens can see all of their pensions – state, workplace and private – all in one place, and there is no reason why UK citizens should not be able to do so.”

Loney’s comments come as Royal London publishes its first-half trading update reporting pre-tax profit of £358m (H1 2017: £327m).

In the intermediary arm of the business Royal London saw a drop in overall pensions new business sales from £5.5bn in the first half of 2017 to £5.4bn this year.

Individual pensions and drawdown sales increased by 23 per cent to £3.6bn from £2.9bn in the first half of 2017.

Royal London Asset Management reported external net inflows from institutional and wholesale markets of £2.2bn up from £2.1bn in the first half 2017. Wholesale net flows increased 33 per cent to £1.2bn (H1 2017: £0.9bn).

Funds under management increased to £117bn compared to £114bn at 31 December 2017.

The statement says RLAM saw some “large investment mandate wins” during the first half of 2018.

Royal London’s platform business reported gross inflows of £1.4bn, which was the same result as the first half of 2017. Net flows were also the same as the first half of 2017 at £612m.

Assets under administration in the platform business increased by 5 per cent to £15.1bn from £14.4bn at 31 December 2017.

Money Marketing reported in July Royal London-owned platform Ascentric had transferred just 10 per cent of assets to its new platform, run on Bravura technology, with no date confirmed for the next phase.

Recommended
2

Which level 4 exams are right for your staff?

There is a bewildering choice of exams at level 4, all tested in different ways. Here, I want to look at two of the most popular routes: the CII’s Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning and Diploma in Financial Planning. There are, of course, options from other examining bodies such as the Chartered Institute for Securities […]

FCA office
7

FCA cancels permissions for three advice firms

The regulator has cancelled the 4A permissions of three advice firms who failed to pay expected fees and levies. In separate final notices, the FCA found Stockport-based Thinking: Health & Income, Tetbury-based Paul Hammond trading as Asset Trust Group, and London firm Armstrong Investment Managers failed to meet suitability threshold conditions. The regulator says all three […]

Umbrella-Storm-Clouds-Warning-Bad-Weather-700x450.jpg
2

Economy undeterred by Brexit clouds

Britain’s economy rebounded in the second quarter despite Brexit uncertainty according to Office for National Statistics figures published today. GDP expanded by 0.4 per cent in April to June, but on an annual basis the growth rate picked up 1.3 per cent in the second quarter. This was only a touch above a nearly six-year low […]

gold bars and coins
1

7IM drops gold and adopts general commodities strategy

Seven Investment Management has cut gold from most of its multi-asset portfolios as it moves towards general commodities. 7IM first started eliminating gold from its portfolios last November, when it was cut by 1 per cent across portfolios, and then again this February, with a further 2 per cent cut. Now, it has dropped gold from […]

Invest-Performance-Portfolio-Fixed-Income-Graph-700x450.jpg

Latin America 2018: will the momentum continue?

Thomas Smith, Head of Latin American Equities, Neptune Thomas Smith argues that 2018 should see a continuation of the supportive trends for Latin America that have been in place since early 2016. The global recovery is gaining momentum and breadth, with strong and steady growth in the industrialised economies and an acceleration across emerging markets, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

MPs push for greening of govt pension scheme

Work and pensions select committee member and Labour MP Ruth George has called for the parliamentary pension scheme to divest from fossil fuels. The MP for High Peak put her name to the Divest Parliament pledge which is a cross-party campaign to clean up the investments in politicians’ pension schemes. MPs are automatically enrolled in […]

TVAS firm brings in new report ahead of October deadline

O&M Pension Solutions has changed its systems ahead of an October deadline to help advisers meet new regulations around transfer value analysis reports. From 1 October, the FCA’s new rules mean transfer value analysis reports will be replaced by a combination of a “transfer value comparator” and an “appropriate pension transfer analysis” The transfer value comparator is […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Christopher Pitt 16th August 2018 at 10:36 am

    Great to see Royal London taking a leadership stance on the Pensions Dashboard. Let’s hope the government see sense and back the project that they initiated in the first place!

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com