Royal London to increase fund fees

Royal London Asset Management will increase fees for some of its multi-asset, equity and bond funds as it switches to a new fee structure.

RLAM will roll annual management charge and ongoing charge figures into a single mixed fund management fee from 3 June.

RLAM chief distribution officer Rob Williams says the move follows customer calls for “clarity and simplicity”.

Where the cost of running a fund can fluctuate slightly from month to month, clients will now know exactly how much they will pay beforehand.

Thameside Financial Planning director Tom Kean says adding another fee into the mix is “ridiculous” however.

RLAM has not said what will happen with any surplus money given the actual cost of running the fund is higher than expectations included in the fixed rate.

Moving under the new fee structure, transaction costs will continue to be disclosed separately.

Quilter or Merian Global Investors and Invesco have already adopted this model.

The tables below show ongoing charges for individual funds and share classes at October 2018 alongside the charges under the new structure.

Fund Name and Relevant Share Class Current OCF as at 31st October 2018 Fund Management Fee (which will be the same as the OCF following the change) Royal London Cash Plus Fund Class M 0.27% 0.25% Royal London Short-Term Money Market Fund Class Y 0.09% 0.10% Royal London Corporate Bond Fund Class M 0.53% 0.56% Royal London Duration Hedged Credit Fund Class Z 0.55% 0.56% Royal London Enhanced Cash Plus Fund Class Y 0.17% 0.18% Royal London Ethical Bond Fund Class M 0.54% 0.55% Royal London European Corporate Bond Fund Class Z 0.40% 0.30% Royal London Global Index Linked Fund Class M 0.50% 0.50% Royal London Index Linked Fund Class M 0.32% 0.36% Royal London International Government Bond Fund Class M 0.49% 0.30% Royal London Investment Grade Short Dated Credit Fund Class Z 0.23% 0.24% Royal London Cautious Managed Fund Class A 0.69% 0.70% Royal London Short Duration Credit Fund Class M 0.33% 0.35% Royal London Short Duration Gilts Fund Class M 0.29% 0.29% Royal London Short Duration Global Index Linked Fund Class M 0.26% 0.27% Royal London Sterling Credit Fund Class M 0.50% 0.53% Royal London UK Government Bond Fund Class M 0.44% 0.45%

Royal London Bond Funds II ICVC

Fund Name and Relevant Share Class Current OCF as at 31st October 2018 Fund Management Fee (which will be the same as the OCF following the change) Royal London Ethical Bond Fund II Class M 0.54% 0.55% Royal London Short Duration Credit Fund II Class M 0.33% 0.35%

Royal London Equity Funds ICVC

Fund Name and Relevant Share Class Current OCF as at 31st October 2018 Fund Management Fee (which will be the same as the OCF following the change) Royal London FTSE 350 Tracker Fund Class Z 0.12% 0.13% Royal London Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity Tracker Fund Class Z 0.30% 0.35% Royal London UK Equity Income Fund Class M 0.68% 0.72% Royal London European Opportunities Fund Class M 0.73% 0.75% Royal London European Growth Fund Class M 0.65% 0.70% Royal London Europe ex UK Tracker Fund Class Z 0.23% 0.25% Royal London Asia Pacific ex Japan Tracker Fund Class Z 0.26% 0.30% Royal London Global Equity Diversified Fund Class M 0.38% 0.41% Royal London Global Equity Select Fund Class M 0.67% 0.71% Royal London Japan Tracker Fund Class Z 0.24% 0.25% Royal London UK Mid Cap Growth Fund Class M 0.75% 0.77% Royal London UK All Share Tracker Fund Class Z 0.14% 0.15% Royal London UK Equity Fund Class M 0.65% 0.67% Royal London UK Dividend Growth Fund Class M 0.65% 0.71% Royal London UK Smaller Companies Fund Class M 0.72% 0.77% Royal London UK Opportunities Fund Class M 0.72% 0.77% Royal London US Tracker Fund Class Z 0.23% 0.25%

Royal London Multi Asset Funds ICVC