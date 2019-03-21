Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Royal London profits up 20% as DB transfers boost pension business

By

Royal London boosted profits by 20 per cent last year to reach £396m on the back of an increase in pension sales.

Individual pension sales increased from £6.3bn to £6.8bn, despite a number of headwinds for the sector as a whole including the end of the auto-enrolment roll-out, turbulent market conditions as a result of ongoing Brexit uncertainty, and the continuing low interest rate environment.

The mutual’s results note that “transfers from defined benefit schemes boosted sales, as low interest rates and healthy transfer values prompted people to switch to personal schemes with greater flexibility”.

The firm adds: “The original intention of the pensions freedoms was to enable flexible retirement plans based on individual needs, and this is starting to play out”.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Royal London chief executive Phil Loney says that transfer flows were around 20 per cent of personal pensions business last year – a “significant but not defining” proportion.

Loney also predicted these may be starting to slow across the market, based on FCA scrutiny, professional indemnity insurers becoming “jumpy” in some cases, and a slight deterioration in transfer values.

He says: “There is no doubt throughout the course of the year the market gradually settled down and DB flows were reducing…transfers will remain part of the market but perhaps not at the level they were.”

DB transfers will be under the spotlight at Money Marketing’s flagship conference in April. Sign up to secure you place now

The firm managed to keep assets under administration at its platform Ascentric stable at £14.5bn, despite leadership changes and a replatforming project that knocked the platform offline for four days last year.

Ascentric boss Jon Taylor, who was tasked with overseeing Ascentric’s replatforming to Bravura technology, stepped down after more than three years in the role last May.

Royal London says it will “continue to consolidate, strengthen and build on the new technology in our platform business” in the results this morning, noting an “impairment” payment of £28m in 2018.

Loney tells Money Marketing that the firm is now in the “latter stages” of the upgrade, with 95 per cent of assets moved over to the new technology.

He says the project was “settling down now” and the focus would be “finishing off…not starting a new one”.

However, he adds that the company will talk more about the future of the platform in the second half of the year, with Loney noting that the company acknowledges a number of advisers have made comments about its branding.

On the asset management side of the business, funds under management remained at £114bn across the year, reporting higher external inflows to offset market falls.

Recommended
1

900 advisers let go as major Australian bank exits market

One of Australia’s biggest banks, Westpac, is expecting to cut 900 full-time roles as it prepares to drop its loss-making financial advice business. This follows the nation’s 14-month long Royal Commission into misconduct in the banking, superannuation and financial services industry. Melbourne-based Viridian Advisory has struck a deal with Westpac for an undisclosed sum which […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

London Thames

Blackrock brand holds top spot across European asset managers

Blackrock has been named most attractive brand among European asset manager firms, according to the annual report Fund Brand 50. The study, by corporate services company Broadridge Financial Services, monitors the influence of brand on third-party fund selection. Fund Brand 50 is based on intensive interviews with nearly 900 of Europe’s most significant fund selectors, […]

Accidents will happen

Sarah Scott – Marketing Consultant  “Yesterday I witnessed an accident between a small family car and a huge lorry making deliveries in the city centre.” Luckily everyone walked away, shaken but physically uninjured and I’m sure thanking their lucky stars that the outcome wasn’t considerably worse.  Certainly, when you saw the comparative size of the two […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Choosing the key to success

Aberdeen Standard Investments takes control of five funds in Virgin Money joint venture

Aberdeen Standard Investments has been appointed as investment adviser for £3.6bn of assets across a range of portfolios for Virgin Money, marking the next step towards the pair’s joint venture. The latest stage of the plans has seen ASI appointed investment adviser for five funds: the Virgin UK Index Tracking Trust; the Virgin Bond, Gilt and […]
1

Govt should not rush through auto-enrolment hikes

The government should not introduce any sudden hikes to auto-enrolment contributions as this could make savers uncomfortable. In a note published today investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown says auto-enrolment is entering an important stage as contributions rise next month. In April contributions will step up from 5 to 8 per cent with experts waiting to see […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com