Royal London on the Money Marketing Awards and a bright future for the advice profession

Royal London is back to sponsor the Money Marketing Awards for the third year in a row. In an interview with editor Justin Cash, sales director Jim Smith reflects on the significant changes in the advice market over the past year.

Despite the growth in DIY protection and investment sales, a shaky defined benefit transfer market, and worries around professional indemnity insurance, Smith paints an optomistic picture of the advice profession which deserves a chance to step back and celebrate its success.

From technological improvements to pension dashboard discussions, there are ways an undererved public can get to advice, as awareness among consumers of the value of financial planning continues to increase.

