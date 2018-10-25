Royal London and 7IM latest targets for ‘clone firm’ scammers

Money Marketing
Royal London Asset Management and Seven Investment Management have become the latest big name firms to be the target of so-called ‘clone’ scammers.

Fraudsters are pretending to be from both the companies and contacting people in order to trick them out of money, the FCA says in two separate warning notices on its website.

The FCA tells consumers that “fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue, so you should be especially wary if you have been cold called.”

The regulator notes that a fake email address is being used by the Royal London copycats – royallondon.loans.dpt@qualityservice.com – as well as a mobile phone number, but scammers can also combine these with genuine details from the registered firm as part of their fraud.

Seven Investment Management LLP is the official name of the well-known investment and platform provider, with scammers using a very similar brand, Seveninvest Management Limited.

The FCA warns “this firm is not authorised or registered by us but has been targeting people in the UK, claiming to be an authorised firm”.

It also set up a copycat website, www.sevenim.org, with a listed address just one door down from 7IM’s real offices in Bishopsgate.

The regulator urges anyone who thinks they have been approached by an unauthorised or clone firm to report it to the FCA.

File image of a pension savings pot
5

British Steel IFA compensation payouts top £500k

IFA Active Wealth, which found itself at the heart of the British Steel Pension Scheme saga, has cost the Financial Services Compensation Scheme more than half a million pounds so far, Money Marketing has learned. Data provided to Money Marketing about the firm that was declared insolvent in February shows the lifeboat fund has awarded […]

SJP plans 10-day blackout for replatforming

Advice giant St James’s Place will block access to its investment platform for 10 days while it migrates services to a new provider. SJP tells Money Marketing that the work will affect online service ability for clients between 19 October and 29 October. A spokesman says: “SJP will carry out essential maintenance to our systems as part […]

Football-Pitch-Sport-Grass-700x450.jpg
1

HMRC clamp down on footballers in tax abuse probe

Almost 200 footballers are under investigation for alleged tax abuses linked to image rights payments, the Mail on Sunday reports. HM Revenue and Customs are reportedly looking into 198 players, 44 at Premier League level, and 29 agents. The investigation into the football world has netted £329m extra tax for the Treasury after many clubs […]
6

Tom Hegarty: Should paraplanners be Level 4 qualified?

There is currently no minimum qualification level, but the majority of advisers think this needs to change The role of the paraplanner is a relatively new one and its definition and responsibilities can differ hugely between firms. According to the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, the role can be broken down into four key […]

How can I help develop my professional connections?

Graeme Ballantyne, business consultancy manager, looks at how you can maximise the opportunities through your professional connections As we move through the summer months it’s perhaps a good time to pause and reflect on whether the plans you’ve made for your business are bearing fruit. One area we at PruConsulting know many advisers have been […]

FCA logo new 2 620x430
4

FCA spends £300,000 in battle to ban advice firm boss

The FCA has spent a total of £320,000 in legal fees pursuing a case to ban former TailorMade Independent chief executive Alistair Burns. The costs account for work on the case between August 2015 and October 2018, a Freedom of Information request by Money Marketing shows. An additional £7,500 was spent between April and July […]

Chris-Curry-700x450.png
1

Chris Curry: Solving the lost pensions problem

New research suggests the amount sitting in lost pension pots could be as high as £20bn There has been much discussion lately around the significant scale and impact of lost pensions. Pension freedoms have opened up the market to savers, providing them with more choice than ever before. But this has made it all too […]

Regulator confirms rules for passporting firms in ‘no-deal’ Brexit

The Prudential Regulation Authority has given firms that can “passport” financial services into and out of the UK guidance on what will happen with a “no-deal” Brexit. EEA firms passporting financial services into the UK will have to seek authorization from the PRA to carry on business in the UK post-withdrawal. FCA expecting passporting to […]

