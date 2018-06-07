Royal London boss named ABI deputy chair

Money Marketing
Loney-Phil-RLAM-2012-500x320.jpgRoyal London chief executive Phil Loney has been appointed deputy chair of the Association of British Insurers.

Loney takes over from Direct Line Group chief executive Paul Geddes.

Loney will work under newly elected chair Amanda Blanc who takes over from Aviva UK life chief executive Andy Briggs.

Blanc, who is incoming Zurich Europe, Middle East and Africa chief executive, is the first woman to chair the ABI since the trade body was established more than 100 years ago. It was then called the British Insurance Association.

Loney says: “I am pleased to have been chosen as deputy chair of the ABI and feel that this is an opportunity for continued collaboration as an industry. I look forward to supporting Amanda and ensuring the ABI is able to represent all parts of the insurance and long-term savings sector.”

Vanguard second platform to join ABI

Briggs says the ABI has made strong progress growing its membership under his tenure.

He says: “While there is more to be done, our work on auto-enrolment and digital innovation has led to strong growth in pension provision, and our work in general insurance is now leading to fairer premiums for customers.”

