Royal London AM bolsters responsible investment team

Upwards trendsRoyal London Asset Management has made two appointments to its responsible investment team.

Carlota Garcia-Manas and Beth Goldsmith both joined the company this week as analysts.

Garcia-Manas has been hired as a senior analyst and will be responsible for leading the company’s engagement strategy.

She will work with the wider Royal London Group to develop its approach to climate risk across the business.

Garcia-Manas joins from the Church of England National Investing Bodies where she spent three years running “high profile corporate engagements” focused on climate change, international corporate tax, and board diversity.

Prior to that she was the director of products and services at tech start-up Datamaran, developing software for sustainability benchmarking, and head of research at EIRIS (now Moody’s) global ESG research and product development.

Goldsmith joins from KPMG where she worked for five years in its sustainability and responsible investment team.

At RLAM her role will be to assist fund managers in researching and analysing environmental and social issues.

She has experience working with large- and medium-sized companies, advising them on managing their environmental and social risks, collating carbon data, and reporting publicly on their achievements.

RLAM head of responsible investment Ashley Hamilton Claxton, who both recruits will report to, says: “The appointments of Carlota and Beth come at a time when climate change and environmental and social issues are taking centre stage in the news and becoming a priority focus on political agendas. They are also more frequently becoming core factors in investment decision making for many investors, retail and institutional alike.”

RLAM recently increased fees for some of its multi-asset, equity and bond funds as it switched to a new fee structure.

Since 3 June, annual management charge and ongoing charge figures have been rolled into a single mixed fund management fee.




