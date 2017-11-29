Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Royal London adds income focus to £800m UK Growth fund

By

Money-UK-Currency-Notes-50-480.jpgRoyal London Asset Management is changing the name of the £794m UK Growth fund and launching an income share class.

From 15 January the UK Growth fund will be called the Royal London UK Dividend Growth fund. Income units and quarterly distributions will be introduced from 31 July 2018.

Managed by Richard Marwood and Niko De Walden, the fund targets long-term capital growth with some income by investing in companies across the UK market cap spectrum with strong business models and the potential for long-term growth in dividend payments.

The fund’s yield over the past 12 months is 2.17 per cent. The fund has returned 19.4 per cent over one year compared to the 15.3 per cent average of the IA UK All Companies sector, FE data shows.

A spokesperson for RLAM says: “The investment style focuses on companies that should be able to grow dividends faster than the market, while maintaining an attractive yield. We therefore believe that including ‘dividend’ in the name of the fund provides more clarity on how growth is achieved.”

Recommended

‘Defined ambition’ pensions back on table with new MP inquiry

The Work and Pensions select committee is launching a new inquiry into defined ambition pension schemes, which were legislated for but not fully implemented in 2015. The inquiry will consider whether collective defined contribution arrangements can give better outcomes than traditional DC plans, how they might be governed and whether seriously underfunded defined benefit schemes […]

Little details make the difference to great advice

Never forget that everything counts. Every aspect of your business says something about who you are, what you value and the kind of experience a client can expect to have should they choose to give you the time of day. Brochures, employees, products, packaging, wallpaper, flowers, absence of flowers – each small detail is communicating […]

Property-Building-Growth-House-Housing-700x450.jpg
9

Fidelity to relocate 650 staff as office closes

Fidelity International is to downsize its presence in the UK further as it plans to close its Kent office and relocate 650 staff by 2020. The asset manager, which currently operates in London, Surrey and Kent, says by 2020 it will move “the majority” of the 650 employees from Tonbridge, Kent to its Kingswood office […]

Craig Inches – thoughts on how to preserve capital and generate income in an inflationary environment

In this short video, Craig Inches, head of short rates and cash at Royal London Asset Management, offers his thoughts on how to preserve capital and generate income in an inflationary environment. Watch the video in full The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA: Platform study does not let fund managers off the hook

The FCA says it is not backing down on asset managers as it pursues a platform study at the same. In an update on its upcoming platform review, FCA head of wholesale and investments competition Robin Finer, who is heading up the project, said the regulator is “absolutely not” shifting the attention away from the […]

1

How tax planning is becoming tax evasion

It used to be that as long as you took good legal and tax advice and made sure you obeyed the law, then it was perfectly reasonable to do your best to minimise the amount of tax you legally paid. That has changed, possibly for good, driven by the pattern of behaviour where some very […]

Sipp provider faces uncertain future as more complaints come in

Sipp provider Carey Pensions has been accused of due diligence failings over an unregulated investment firm in the latest in a string of Financial Ombudsman Service complaints. Carey posted a loss of £153,800 in 2016 due to an increase in claims. The firm said the loss was due to “a number of complaints and legal […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment