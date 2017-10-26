Rowanmoor reappointed Standard Life’s SSAS administrator

Small self-administered scheme provider Rowanmoor has been reappointed by Standard Life to administer its SSAS portfolio for a 10-year term.

The agreement was effective from 1 October. The relationship between Rowanmoor, which is owned by Embark Group, and Standard Life has lasted 20 years.

Through the deal Rowanmoor will provide full administration, advisory and actuarial support to the Standard Life-branded SSAS portfolio.

Rowanmoor managing director Lucy Matthews says: “It is a great testament to our commercial relationship with Standard Life that we have entered into a new, long-term agreement.”

Standard Life individual and workplace products head Alistair Hardie adds:

“Our SSAS customers expect the best possible service and Rowanmoor has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver the right level of service and customer care to both our SSAS clients and their advisers.”