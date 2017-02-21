Rowan Dartington hires veteran managers in regional push

Rowan Dartington has added two investment managers to its London and Manchester offices.

James Lewis joins the wealth manager from HSBC Discretionary Wealth Management where he was a client director and in charge of £150m assets.

Lewis also held multi-asset management roles at Newton Investment Management and NatWest Stockbrokers.

Former Quilter Cheviot investment director Dominic Hughes will also join the company. He will develop Rowan Dartington’s presence in the north-west region and manage relationships with clients, financial advisers as well as the firm’s partnership with St. James’s Place.

Executive chairman Graham Coxell says: “I’m delighted that our fast growth means that we now need and can deploy significant efforts and resources towards increasing our footprint throughout the UK.

“Our strategy has always been to employ highly experienced investment managers with a great knowledge and understanding of the region they operate in. James and Dominic not only fit the bill perfectly in terms of their relevant experience and capability, they also represent an excellent cultural match with our business of ensuring that our Partners, clients and employees feel liked and valued as individuals.”