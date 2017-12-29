Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Ros Altmann: Automatic pension guidance is the bold reform industry needs

By

Ros AltmannThe work and pensions select committee must be applauded for urging the Government to do more to protect the public

The latest report from the Parliamentary work and pensions select committee is well worth a read. OK, so it does just highlight what financial advisers already know – that the public need help to manage their new pension freedoms – but it also calls for major policy changes that could significantly improve consumer outcomes.

The report urges the Government to ensure that receiving either independent advice or at least free guidance becomes the norm for anyone wanting to transfer or withdraw money from their pension.

This is vital. For decades, the industry has helped consumers build their pensions without much engagement or understanding. This is not always best, as the asymmetry of information puts providers in a powerful position to push consumers into poor products.

Tom Selby: Govt’s pension guidance plans are a cause for concern

In the days when most people were automatically rolled into an annuity, they too often bought the wrong product at a poor rate. In fact, that is what ultimately led to the pension freedoms in 2015. But in this new world it is more important than ever that people understand the implications of any decisions before making potentially damaging choices.

The Pension Wise guidance service was set up specifically to address this but take-up has been shockingly low. That is why the committee recommends a new norm of automatic enrolment into free guidance.

If the process becomes the default arrangement, more people will be protected against making bad decisions. This builds on the behavioural economics principles that have already successfully increased pension coverage across the country.

The guidance or advice must be impartial. Just talking to their pension provider is not enough; people need an unbiased source of help. Of course, free guidance is nowhere near as good as independent advice but it would be an excellent first-step and would help more people understand why they might then want to pay an adviser to take responsibility for these complex decisions.

Have pension freedoms limited choice?

Helping people make better product choices and avoiding paying excessive amounts of tax unnecessarily is important. But one of the most urgent reasons for enhancing guidance take-up is to protect the public from scams.

All pension scams I have seen start from an unsolicited approach of some kind, which is why the default guidance proposal sits alongside the committee’s recommendation for an immediate ban on pensions cold-calling. Ministers say they want a ban but have not yet put proper measures in place.

Of course, a ban will not stop the cold-callers altogether but it would allow us to give a clear message to the public that anyone contacting them out of the blue about their pension is breaking the law, so do not engage with them.

So the committee is right to urge the Government to do far more to protect the public. The present safeguards are simply insufficient.

Automatically arranging for everyone to have free guidance before transferring their pension would be a bold transformational reform that builds on the behavioural economic insights which have already worked well.

Ros Altmann is former pensions minister

Recommended

2

MAS budgets £500k for move to single guidance body

The Money Advice Service has made a £500,000 provision in its 2018/19 budget for work related to moving to the new single financial guidance body. In the business plan, published this week, MAS says the £500,000 will “fund transition projects and professional and legal fees to support the transfer of staff, information, knowledge, processes, assets […]

Boulding-Adrian-2012-700x450.jpg
6

Adrian Boulding: DB transfers need independent guidance service

The state of the defined benefit transfer market is shocking. News stories break with alarming repetitiveness of advisers withdrawing their services. If this was cowboys being driven out then perhaps we could say life was improving. But I know a number of the advice firms withdrawing and I rate them highly. Over the years, my […]

Zurich drops platform charges for large portfolios

Zurich is more than halving its platform charge for investors with large portfolios from 0.22 per cent to 0.1 per cent. The 0.22 per cent charge is currently levied on investors with portfolios over £1m. Zurich is also lowering the assets under administration threshold for its highest tier from £1m to £500,000. Currently investors with […]

Need guaranteed, increasing retirement income? This may be the answer

It’s well known that people tend to become more financially conservative the closer they are to retirement, and grow increasingly cautious with their pension savings. At that point the focus is often more about protecting accrued savings rather than building funds for retirement. This has become even more topical after pension freedoms were introduced in […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Lowe-Steve-700.jpg

What new longevity measures mean for retirement advice

Traditional life expectancy figures are unhelpful for anyone trying to generate a sustainable retirement income For the first time, the Office for National Statistics has released life expectancy figures that include two additional measures – median and modal ages at death – which raise some interesting points for advisers. The variation between different types of life […]

Clock money 620 x 430

How platforms can solve their profitability pressures

Future success will be about adaptability; taking incremental steps to meet changing needs The last five years have seen the platform industry deal with huge legislative changes while facing political and economic uncertainty. At the same time, the move to a more digitally aware, 24/7 society has accelerated, with people expecting access to real time […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Fidelity sets aside further £19m for DC admin error

Fidelity has set aside a further £19m to cover potential liabilities from an administration error in its defined contribution pensions business, which dates back to the end of 2016. Accounts for FIL Holdings (UK), published on Companies House on 22 December, reveal the firm has increased its provision by £19m from £3m, as at 1 […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment