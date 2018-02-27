Rory Percival to join SimplyBiz investment committee

Former FCA technical specialist Rory Percival is to join SimplyBiz on the investment committee of its new investment advice service.

SimplyBiz has enlisted a number of industry heavyweights to the committee of its newly created Centra service.

Percival will provide external governance and compliance oversight in the team.

Joining him on the committee is Defaqto head of insight and consulting Pan Andrex, who will provide asset allocation and investment research services, while Ken Rayner, of Rayner Spencer Mills and Square Mile will deliver investment review and monitoring services.

SimplyBiz managing director Dan Russell will be chair of the committee and compliance director, Gary Kershaw, will act as deputy chair.

Percival says: “Having reviewed Centra and been involved in the design process of the service, I am delighted to serve on the investment committee.”

Centra will be offered to advisory firms working with SimplyBiz Group, providing financial planning, integrated product research and suitability reports.

It will also allow firms to use a ready-made complete centralised investment proposition or apply their own.

Percival adds: “Making suitable investment recommendations and having a robust advice process that justifies those recommendations remains one of the biggest challenges faced by advisers. Centra provides a good framework to assist advisers in tackling these challenges in an efficient way.”

The service, which was launched three weeks ago, has attracted signatures from more than 700 firms.

SimplyBiz’s Russell says: “The calibre of professionals who will be working on this investment committee is second to none and I am confident the Centra proposition will become a core part of our members’ toolkit.”