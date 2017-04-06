Rogue landlords now face £30,000 fines

Rogue landlords face heavy fines as local authorities today gain new powers to issue fines of up to £30,000.

Housing minister Gavin Barwell announced local authorities could issue the fines for a range of housing offences.

The new powers take the form of extended rent repayment orders, which previously were used against landlords renting out unlicensed properties.

Landlords can now be fined for offences including harassing tenants and illegal evictions.

Barwell says: “These measures will give councils the additional powers they need to tackle poor-quality rental homes in their area.

“By driving out of business those rogue landlords that continue to flout the rules, we can raise standards, improve affordability and give tenants the protections they need.”

The new rules also let councils keep all of the fines recovered to spend on enforcing private sector housing needs.

Barwell added that councils can now also access data from tenancy deposit protection schemes to help identify rented properties.

The fines were first mooted in the Government housing white paper in February.