Rogue landlords now face £30,000 fines

Rogue landlords face heavy fines as local authorities today gain new powers to issue fines of up to £30,000.
Housing minister Gavin Barwell announced local authorities could issue the fines for a range of housing offences.
The new powers take the form of extended rent repayment orders, which previously were used against landlords renting out unlicensed properties.
Landlords can now be fined for offences including harassing tenants and illegal evictions.
Barwell says: “These measures will give councils the additional powers they need to tackle poor-quality rental homes in their area.
“By driving out of business those rogue landlords that continue to flout the rules, we can raise standards, improve affordability and give tenants the protections they need.”
The new rules also let councils keep all of the fines recovered to spend on enforcing private sector housing needs.
Barwell added that councils can now also access data from tenancy deposit protection schemes to help identify rented properties.
The fines were first mooted in the Government housing white paper in February.
Ok so what about some rules for “rouge tenants ” those who consider it their right to not pay their rent and trash the property !
If you have multi property portfolio …ok but can you really advise or let clients invest all their cash /pension into one BTL.
Those shamless tenants will cut 10 years off your life so sure lets have rules to protect tenants but let’s also protect the innocent landlords
A rogue tenant is no different to a stock market crash in the effect it can have for our clients and, if they use professional letting agents who do actually properly vet prospective tenants, they have someone to blame if it goes wrong. I would venture that rogue tenants are more (but not totally guaranteed of course) likely to be attracted to the more unscrupulous, greedy landlord. If that is the case they deserve eachother but I welcome this latest initiative and what too see more of the same to gently deflate the investment property bubble and give Generation Rent a better chance to get on the housing ladder.