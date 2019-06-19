Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Roderic Rennison: How to negotiate the best deal when selling your firm

By

Important points to consider when evaluating the suitability of a buyer and comparing offers

Much has been written about what buyers are looking for in advice firms, what due diligence is likely to be required and how to prepare for a sale. But much less is said about being on the other side of the coin: how to go about evaluating the suitability of a buyer and compare competing offers where there is more than one interested party.

Here is a suggested methodology and a checklist for when negotiating the sale of a firm.

The methodology

1. Agree what is important to you and your fellow directors/partners
This may sound obvious but I have come across situations where sales have been made on little more than instinct and what “feels right”.

Sales can also sometimes be driven by one of the shareholders, without enough regard to what the others want or need. For example, is it every shareholder’s wish to exit the business after the sale or do some want to carry on? Is remaining independent an important issue, or what about retaining staff and working from the same location?

2. Appoint advisers with relevant experience
The sale of financial intermediaries is a specialist area, so make sure you employ a lawyer with experience.

There can be nuances that only those who have advised on such deals will pick up, such as around undertakings and warranties. You are also likely to need tax advice. Often this will come from your accountant but, on occasion, you may need specialist input. Don’t skimp, as this could have adverse consequences.

Finally, do you need advice on the shape of the deal or in comparing different offers? Again, it’s a specialist area and you should seek help to mitigate the possibility of an unsatisfactory outcome.

3. Don’t assume
It is dangerous to assume the buyer’s objectives are aligned with yours. Seek to understand their strategy and future plans; why they want to buy your firm specifically, and how they will go about integrating it with their own operations.

4. Get the sale and purchase agreement right
If you have specific pre-conditions, they should appear in the sale and purchase agreement. Any verbally agreed aspects – for example, about the timing of the handover of your clients – should also appear.

5. Validate and verify
In gathering information on the buyer and evaluating it, make sure that what you have asked for is confirmed in writing, then shared and discussed with those in your business who need to know. This is best achieved if it is co-ordinated by one person.

The checklist

1. Chemistry
Do you like the people you meet from the buyer?

This is especially important if they are the people you will be working with following a sale.

2. Culture
Do you like, and can you identify with, the culture of the buyer’s firm, and how closely does it align with your own?

3. Clients
Are you confident your clients will fit well within the acquiring firm’s proposition and continue to be serviced as you would wish?

4. Colleagues
Is it clear what will happen to your team and are you satisfied that they are likely to be happy with the outcome of the sale?

5. Comparisons
When you have received more than one offer for your business, have you put in place a robust methodology to compare the terms?

And once you have done so, have you sought external views to ensure you have not missed any important aspects?

6. Consideration
Is the price you are receiving for your firm acceptable and fair?

Also, if it is not wholly in cash – for example, part is payable in shares in the acquiring business – do you understand the factors that may affect the share price and any conditions around selling them?

If there are also assumptions about your clients being migrated to the acquiring firm’s proposition/platform, are they fair and realistic?

7. Continuation
Are you clear about what your future role, if any, will be? Are there any restrictions or obligations placed on you to remain, or when you have departed, specifically around working in financial services?

8. Comprehension
Are you confident you fully understand the initial offer you have been made, and the content of the heads of terms and SPA?

While it is appropriate to seek advice and input from your lawyer and other advisers, it is crucial you understand the content and implications too. Once the SPA is signed, there is no going back.

Roderic Rennison is director of Rennison Consulting

Recommended

Ben Robins: Overcoming emerging market debt misconceptions

Asset class may not be as convoluted as you think After a difficult 2018, many investors continue to question the rebound and the longer-term outlook for emerging market debt – largely based on a misconception it is a high-risk and high-beta investment. Contradicting the stereotype of a volatile, higher beta asset class, many regions and […]
1

EU regulator warns outcome-based regulation in UK could pose threat to EU

The European markets regulator has expressed concern UK finance companies could make use of loopholes between the UK and EU after Brexit, according to the Financial Times. Speaking at a conference in London, the European Securities and Markets Authority chair Steve Maijoor said this was one of the reasons Esma is seeking to directly supervise […]
4

One third access pensions cash without advice, ABI finds

New analysis from the Association of British Insurers today reveals alarmingly low levels of retirement readiness with one-third accessing pension cash without ever taking advice. The analysis found more than 62,000 people accessed some of their pension for the first time during a six-month period last year, but 34 per cent have not taken any […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Exit-Man-Door-Depart-Leave-700.jpg

FCA: Leave the DB market if you can’t cut it  

IFAs who do not think they can give defined benefit advice to an appropriate standard should consider leaving the market, the FCA’s Megan Butler says. The watchdog’s supervision director answered questions about its latest findings on the DB market, published today, in an interview with Money Marketing. These found 620 firms, or 26 per cent, […]

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: A fresh approach when mining for goals

New research into the behavioural aspects of saving will help clients identify and articulate goals more clearly Few things are more important to a financial planner than understanding a client’s objectives, and this is an area Morningstar has been doing a lot of valuable work in lately. At recent events in London and Chicago, its […]

Vanguard cuts fees on UK active fund range

Vanguard, the asset management giant known mainly for its passive offering, has announced a reduction in fees on its UK domiciled active fund range. Fees on Vanguard Global Equity and Vanguard Global Equity Income funds have been reduced from 0.60 per cent to 0.48 per cent per annum. The price of Vanguard Global Balanced fund, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com