Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Robo-adviser Scalable Capital to offer full advice

By

Robo-adviser Scalable Capital has moved into offering full financial advice.

The Europe-wide firm will charge a fixed £200 fee if an investor decides to progress beyond an initial free session.

According to Scalable Capital’s website the advice session can either take place over the phone or in person, and investors will get a full suitability report.

There are currently three London-based advisers working with Scalable Capital.

Scalable Capital co-founder Simon Miller says there was demand from wealthier clients with more complex financial situations who had an appetite for an advice service.

Robo-adviser targets asset managers and banks in platform deals

Miller says: “At the same time, we wanted to make sure that our offer was priced such that clients without a high six-digit-investment would also find it attractive.”

Scalable Capital has also announced today that co-founder Adam French will take on responsibility for the company’s international operations as well its partnerships with other businesses.

As well as the UK, Scalable Capital operates in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Miller will become UK chief executive.

In June last year, BlackRock invested €30m (£26m) in Scalable Capital.

Recommended

Sprouting-Money-Growth-Emerging-Currency-700.jpg

Tech firm FNZ takes stake in robo-adviser

Technology firm FNZ has invested in robo-adviser Advicefront, which is also backed by other leading financial planning figures. FNZ today announced it has completed a strategic investment in the company. Advicefront, which is an automated advice platform, started in 2015 and its original investors include former Bloomsbury Financial Planning principal Jason Butler, Tilney investment director […]

Technology-Business-Computer-700x450.jpg
1

Robo-adviser Moneyfarm ends zero fees plan for small accounts

Moneyfarm has announced that it will introduce charges where there previously were none for portfolios below £10,000 or above £1m as it ups its pricing in line with other robo-advisers. Fees across all portfolios will either rise or remain the same, with £20,000 to £100,000 and £500,000 to £1m the only invested amounts that will […]

Aviva buys majority stake in robo-adviser Wealthify

Aviva is set to acquire a majority stake in robo-investment service Wealthify. While it does not give regulated advice, Wealthify offers Isas and general investment accounts that invest in the five model portfolios it manages. Aviva wants to make these available through its digital hub MyAviva. Subject to regulatory approval, purchasing 18-month-old start-up Wealthify leads […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Home-Protection-Mortgage-700.jpg

Mortgage adviser launches robo service

JLM Mortgage Services has launched the first stage of its new ‘robo advice’ service. The mortgage and protection network claims it is the first network to launch such a tool to its members. The Virtual Adviser will allow member brokers to offer an online service to residential and buy-to-let customers. This service will offer an […]

Comments

    Leave a comment