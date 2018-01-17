Robo-adviser Scalable Capital to offer full advice

Robo-adviser Scalable Capital has moved into offering full financial advice.

The Europe-wide firm will charge a fixed £200 fee if an investor decides to progress beyond an initial free session.

According to Scalable Capital’s website the advice session can either take place over the phone or in person, and investors will get a full suitability report.

There are currently three London-based advisers working with Scalable Capital.

Scalable Capital co-founder Simon Miller says there was demand from wealthier clients with more complex financial situations who had an appetite for an advice service.

Miller says: “At the same time, we wanted to make sure that our offer was priced such that clients without a high six-digit-investment would also find it attractive.”

Scalable Capital has also announced today that co-founder Adam French will take on responsibility for the company’s international operations as well its partnerships with other businesses.

As well as the UK, Scalable Capital operates in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Miller will become UK chief executive.

In June last year, BlackRock invested €30m (£26m) in Scalable Capital.