Robo-adviser Moneyfarm ends zero fees plan for small accounts

Moneyfarm has announced that it will introduce charges where there previously were none for portfolios below £10,000 or above £1m as it ups its pricing in line with other robo-advisers.

Fees across all portfolios will either rise or remain the same, with £20,000 to £100,000 and £500,000 to £1m the only invested amounts that will see no change, staying at 0.60 per cent and 0.40 per cent respectively.

In contrast, investors with less than £10,000 will see fees go from zero to 0.70 per cent. Portfolios over £1m will now be charged 0.40 per cent.

Moneyfarm has also announced it is also preparing to launch a Sipp.

Additional underlying fund costs will remain at approximately 0.3 per cent, above others in the industry, such as Wealthify and Nutmeg, which provide estimated charges between 0.17 per cent and 0.19 per cent.

Moneyfarm says this is because it prioritises global diversification and those funds come at a higher cost, particularly when hedged to GBP.

Moneyfarm says fees, which equate to around £2.05 a week for a £10,000 investment, remain considerably lower than legacy wealth management providers, which could charge “upwards of double” that amount.

Co-founder and chief executive Giovanni Daprà says the changes bring Moneyfarm in line with competitor robo-advisers and that the robo-adviser offers “refreshing simplicity” in how the charges are applied.

“We are unique in the market by being both committed to a sustainable growth journey and also remaining independent.”

Moneyfarm’s new pricing model Amount invested Pricing Underlying fund cost < 20k: 0.70% ~0.30% >=20k <100k: 0.60% ~0.30% >=100k <500k: 0.50% ~0.30% >=500k: 0.40% ~0.30%

Besides its free accounts for investors with less than £10,000 or more than £1m, Moneyfarm used to charge 0.6 per cent for £10,000 to £100,000 portfolios and 0.4 per cent for £100,000 to £1m portfolios.

Fees at its competitor Nutmeg range from 0.25 per cent for a £100,000+ fixed allocation portfolio to 0.75 per cent for a fully managed portfolio with less than £100,000.

Wealthify fees range from 0.5 per cent for a £50,000 portfolio to 0.7 per cent for portfolios with up to £15,000.

Scalable Capital and Moola both have set fees of 0.75 per cent, while additional ETF charges range are estimated to reach up to 0.25 per cent.