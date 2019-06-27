Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Robin Powell: Media must address the role it played in Woodford bubble

By

The recent Neil Woodford crisis raises an important question: is the media biased towards actively managed funds? There are certainly far more articles about active than passive, both in the trade press and in mainstream publications.

In one sense, that does not seem unreasonable. After all, active management remains far more popular than indexing.

The media, you could argue, is simply reflecting how most invest.

But there is overwhelming evidence that only about 1 per cent of active funds beat the market over the long term on a cost- and risk-adjusted basis. Why should so many column inches be devoted to an industry that in most cases subtracts value for consumers? Surely journalists have a duty to act in the interests of their readers?

As a journalist myself, I know my fellow financial hacks genuinely want to help investors achieve better outcomes. But there are two big problems. The first is that most financial publications wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for fund industry advertising.

But there is a second, more fundamental, problem: passive investing is boring. Yes, it’s the best way to invest. But repeating the same old simple messages is hardly going to boost circulation.

Journalists need stories. With active management, there’s always something to write about; new funds, short-term outperformers, the latest consumer trends, and endless speculation about the impact of major events on the economy and markets.

On the other hand, constantly telling readers the truth about investing without boring them to tears is a real challenge.

To quote the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Zweig: “My job is to write the exact same thing between 50 and 100 times a year in such a way neither my editors nor readers will ever think I am repeating myself.”

There’s a symbiotic relationship between the fund industry and the financial media. They need each other. The industry needs the oxygen of publicity, while the media needs the advertising revenue and a steady supply of stories.

But editors have to address the role the media played in the Woodford bubble and ask themselves some difficult questions.

It’s unacceptable, for instance, for brokers like Hargreaves Lansdown to be treated as impartial experts. Nor is it good journalistic practice to write about an active manager without giving details of their long-term performance, adjusted for risk and cost.

FCA asks if Hargreaves acted fast enough on Woodford

Let’s see some more academics quoted – people like David Blake at Cass Business School, who has spent decades researching fund performance.

Finally, let’s remind readers a little more often that there is a viable alternative to active management in the shape of low-cost index funds.

As my fellow blogger Monevator put it: “Investing for the masses is a solved problem. It’s 2019, and someone saving for their retirement needs a star fund manager about as much as they need a horse.”

Robin Powell is a freelance journalist and editor of The Evidence-Based Investor.

You can follow him on Twitter @RobinJPowell

Recommended

Tracey Evans: Saving youngsters from financial and emotional fallout

I have been doing some reading up on why women do not save, courtesy of the Scottish Widows Women & Retirement Report, and the usual things one would expect sit firmly at the centre of it. While the number of women saving adequately for retirement is at its highest since Scottish Widows started this research […]

Tony Wickenden

Tony Wickenden: Helping sole traders prepare for the worst

Advisers have a crucial role in helping sole traders provide against any loss caused by their death or critical illness Bridging the gap between what a client would like to happen and what will happen with regards to anything financial is a key part of an adviser’s role. This involves intelligent questioning that probes to […]

Current multi asset positioning

Nersen Pillay, Investment Director within Royal London Asset Management’s multi asset team provides an update on the latest positioning of the Royal London Global Multi Asset Portfolios (GMAPs). Read the blog Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Inheritance tax bills bite despite tax relief measures

The residence nil-rate band introduced four years ago under former chancellor George Osborne has had a minimal impact on inheritance tax bills, a Freedom of Information Act request has revealed. In an FOIA response to Quilter seen by Money Marketing, HM Revenue and Customs says £1.3bn was claimed on 6,730 estates last tax year. This […]
2

FSCS tallies up £11m increase in Sipp claims

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme saw an £11m increase in Sipp related claims in the 2018/19 financial year, the lifeboat fund has revealed today. The FSCS paid out £123m in Sipp-related compensation, out of a total of £157m in claims against life and pensions intermediaries. The jump in Sipp claims was large enough to offset […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Philip Milton 27th June 2019 at 4:32 pm

    He’s very aggressive for a passive chap. I keep asking him why the Nikkei Dow from 1989 and the FTSE100 from 1999 are never heralded as bastions of the passive world and he never replies. I wonder if he’ll be pursuing the world of crypto currencies or alternatives though I hear there isn’t a ‘passive’ alternatives’ vehicle yet – wonder why not… We are impartial but we manage what clients have with active oversight.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com