Robin Powell: Hargreaves has been selling a fantasy

By

The best buy list model is under scrutiny as the UK’s largest platform struggles with the suspension of one of its most popular funds

If it ain’t broke – the old adage goes – don’t fix it. And on the face of it, there’s nothing much wrong with Hargreaves Lansdown as a business. HL has just announced assets under administration have broken through the £100bn mark. In the year to the end of July, net revenue rose 7 per cent to £480.5m while pre-tax profit increased by 5 per cent to £305.8m.

But the headline figures mask a much less rosy picture. Hargreaves, rightly, has become synonymous with the spectacular demise of Neil Woodford, whose flagship fund it promoted up until the day it was gated.

With nearly 300,000 Hargreaves Lansdown customers exposed to Woodford, revelations that senior figures cashed in HL shares days before the crisis came to light have not gone down well. Nor has the fact chief executive Chris Hill waited until the eleventh hour — the eve of the latest results announcement — to say that he and his colleagues would forgo their bonuses.

Hargreaves Lansdown is just like the rest of the UK investing industry: much as it would like things to stay as they are, it surely knows the writing is on the wall and it has to change. Otherwise it will gradually lose the market dominance it currently enjoys.

Although Hargreaves has always been at pains to stress that its best buy lists should not be seen as advice, the strong impression customers are given is that the funds they feature are best in class. They clearly aren’t. Woodford Equity Income is an extreme example, but over the years HL has quietly dropped scores of funds it once recommended.

Make fund lists more useful

The truth is that picking outperforming funds ex ante is all but impossible. To quote American investment consultant Charley Ellis, “extensive, undeniable data show that identifying in advance any one particular investment manager who will, after costs, taxes and fees, achieve the Holy Grail of beating the market is highly improbable.”

Hargreaves Lansdown isn’t the only offender here. Investors want to believe someone can pick the winners. Fund managers, investment consultants, brokers, ratings agencies and many media outlets are financially incentivised not to disabuse them of this misconception. But it’s time HL came clean.

I’m not saying fund lists have to go. They just need to be more useful. They have to include low-cost index funds and be much more focused on cost. Research by Morningstar shows that cost is the most accurate predictor of future performance; in other words, the less you pay, the higher your net returns are likely to be. Why can’t Hargreaves produce a list of the cheapest funds? And how about a list of funds that are totally transparent about their fees and charges?

Historically, HL has used its commercial muscle to drive down the price of actively managed funds. It has to continue doing so. There’s nothing wrong with active management in principle — it’s really just the cost that’s the problem — and Hargreaves has an important part to play in making it better value.

There is, finally, another way too in which it can bring its influence to bear. As organisations like ShareAction and the Association of Member Nominated Trustees have shown, fund managers are not taking environmental, social and governance issues as seriously as most investors would like them to. Hargreaves is uniquely well-placed to encourage a shift in emphasis.

There’s plenty of scorn being directed by journalists at HL just at the moment, and it’s certainly not undeserved. This particular journalist has never been a fan, but he does hold out hope that HL can and will mend its ways.

Robin Powell is a freelance journalist and editor of The Evidence-Based Investor

You can find him on Twitter @RobinJPowell

  1. Harry Katz 19th August 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Not that one would disagree, but spelling out all this now is a bit like shutting the stable door.

    All this was the case years ago. So how come the gurus and the experts didn’t shed the light before now?

    Basically I would have thought that platforms in general need to decide if they are a utility or want to be advisers. Being both doesn’t perhaps result in the best outcome for clients – although it seems to work well for the companies concerned and their profit margins.

  2. Geoff Sharpe 19th August 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Any investment process must be robust and repeatable, so we are told, and that means taking an active decision to remove a fund if it is no longer suitable.

    For my part as a qualified DFM in an advisory firm, I add and remove funds well before the likes of HL, I have no vested interests and my actions only make the tiniest ripples which go unnoticed, HL make an almighty splash and that is perhaps why they are slow to take decisive action, Woodford is not the first that they have allowed to drift into mediocrity yet remain on the Wealth lists, which many investors treat as gospel.

    • Martin Tilley 19th August 2019 at 4:11 pm

      I agree Geoff. Its the degree to which the uneducated treat the fund “as gospel”. In the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king even if he is wearing blinkers….

