Rob Reid: Tell FCA why scrapping contingent charging is problematic

The latest consultation on defined benefit transfers underlines the perils of default positions. In effect, transferring from a DB scheme is not thought to be a good idea for most.
The key point in the consultation is the attack on contingent charging – many advisers have seen people reject sensible advice fees for a so-called free service which, in reality, is anything but.
There’s no doubt that given some of the comments around ongoing charging we all need to respond to this paper. That response needs to be offering a review of these proposals, pointing out logistical flaws and trying to get us to a point where the advice gap shrinks instead of growing exponentially.
If we now have to levy the same fee for those who are recommended to stay put as those who transfer, then those remaining in DB will be cross-subsidising those who are transferring out.
Current charges for DB transfers don’t just represent time spent, they reflect compliance costs and higher professional indemnity insurance costs. In other words, a risk premium. This paper makes it clear that merging the costs of a transfer with those of other items being advised on will not be allowed. Given DB transfers are now full and not focused advice, I am unclear how that will be disclosed and agreed without confusion and accidental breaches.
The legal profession used to take brickbats for the legal bills following a house purchase. A firm I worked with asked me how I would respond to such challenges so I redesigned their bill to emphasise who got what from the invoice i.e. who got the stamp duty and who got the fees. Suddenly clients began to understand who caused the lion’s share of the costs.
Firms need to be open with their clients on the cost of compliance, including FSCS and PII. We need to produce information like the Haynes manuals on cars with the cutaways and cross sections.
It is not just the FCA fees, FSCS and PII, it’s the time that compliance takes, e.g. from digesting this recent consultation paper to implementing product governance and even CPD. We do none of this for fun, we have to do it to remain professional and compliant.
I suspect many clients would give up their right to protection from FOS and FSCS if they knew the effect of compliance on costs – specifically, the impact regulation, and picking up the tab for the sector’s bandits, has on what we need to charge to maintain and invest in an advice business.
I believe with the holy trinity of Woodford, London Capital and Finance and the spiralling cost of giving advice we are at a tipping point – there’s no time to lose, we all need to respond.
Rob Reid is principal of CanScot Solutions
Brilliant – well done
Very good points Rob. But the FCA really do not listen. They consult and then do pretty much what they were going to do in the first place. A failed regulator who refuse to recognise what a disastrous set of unintended consequences their well meaning regulations have created. I despair of the view that it is only professional advice if it is accompanied by bucket loads of reports and research. Their layers of rules and regulations have in some cases protected the public from miscreant advisers but have also escalated the cost of compliance so that good advice costs infinitely more to justify and document than it really needs to.
I see where you are coming from, but as you may expect I don’t agree.
You say “If we now have to levy the same fee for those who are recommended to stay put as those who transfer, then those remaining in DB will be cross-subsidising those who are transferring out.”
Perhaps then the fees are to big in the first place? Presumably an in depth analysis should be undertaken in both cases and a cogent report outlining the reasons for the advice presented in both cases. I therefore don’t see why a ‘reasonable’ fee should not be charged in both cases.
You also speak of the advice gap. I know I’m not alone in saying that there isn’t one. We are not social workers. We are financial advisers and therefore we deal with people with financial means. This may not be palatable to those with a highly developed social conscience, but the bottom line is that we all run (or in my case ran) a business.
If you only look at it from the provider’s perspective then there is never any shortage of anything, be it legal advice, accountancy services, food, healthcare or housing, you name it…
But that rather misses the point.
I think there is a big problem with FCA overstepping the mark, it may have the funding of a small country but someone should remind them that they are not the UK government.(Thank God)!
1.The 2015 Pension Freedom reforms are government policy, FCA is openly discouraging individuals from considering a transfer, without £3,500 to pay for advice they cant have it.
Maybe it should up to government to ban DB transfers if that is they want.
2.Are FCA exceeding their powers in their approach to this issue?
In a nutshell they are not Consulting properly, they are making many unproven assumptions and are intervening
in the market in a heavy handed way.
Reading their paper i see a regulator that doesn’t really understand the issue and is making a dogs dinner of the regulation.
They should be held to account.
This is what FCA are supposed to do;
Our strategic objective is to ensure that the relevant markets work well. To advance our strategic objective we have three operational objectives[3]:
Protect consumers – to secure an appropriate degree of protection for consumers
Protect financial markets – to protect and enhance the integrity of the UK financial system
Promote competition – to promote effective competition in the interests of consumers
I have to say the consultative paper is half baked and nonsense.
The only way out of this is for PFS or some to require a judicial review of the process.
Ultimately FCA can do what they want and get away with it, not being responsible for any outcome.
Mumbo Jumbo regulation!
The trouble with different levels of charging depending on whether the advice is to transfer or stay put is that if the former is higher than the latter, there’ll always be a conflict of interest which, as we know, some manage decidedly less well than others. There’s no getting round it.
Perhaps the FCA needs to go back to Old Kent Road and rethink this whole area of advice and how much is charged for it. A good place to start (IMHO) might be the provision of guidance by way of a factual (not client-specific) comparison of the good points and the bad points (risks) of either course of action.
Of course, this wouldn’t be perfect because a very large CETV might well generate a very modest rate of investment growth required to produce potentially superior benefits, with the added attraction of a (hopefully still) large fund returnable on early death. But it might at least be a cost-effective starting point.
As a firm with four partners all aged below 45 we are beginning to wonder whether we will still have a viable business if something is not done about the FCA riding roughshod over advisers. Enough is enough, we need to coalesce, perhaps behind our professional body and demand change.
I feel that many are missing the point on DB transfer advice, and I agree that contingent charging should go. We cannot afford to advise clients to stay in their scheme and to do that for free. It is unfair to only charge those who transfer, aside form the arguments about it creating conflicts of interest and bias.
By advising a client to remain in the scheme we are still providing advice, i.e. we can still get sued if we get it wrong. The client is paying for our assessment and professional advice, whether it is to stay or go, and each outcome should be charged for. the big problem is actually that many scheme members have no means of paying a £5k bill for a report that says ‘I recommend you remain in your DB scheme’.
IMHO the process of advising on a DB pension is about assessing what the client is on line to receive from the DB scheme and comparing this to what they might expect from a transfer. The nature and shape of the two schemes is very different, and transfers will be right for some clients even if they may receive slightly less. Our job is to distinguish which type of scheme is best for the individual client.
We are also in danger of removing choice. Some clients prefer ownership of a fund to ownership of an IOU. I fully appreciate that the regulator has a tough job, but all scheme members should be able to transfer out if they wish. Suitability is subjective. The state should not tell me that I cannot part exchange my car for a motorcycle.