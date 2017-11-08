RLAM’s UK equity investment process

During this short video with Investment Week’s Editor, Lawrence Gosling, RLAM’s senior UK equity specialists discuss their investment process. Each manager provides insight into their individual style of investing within the asset class and goes on to outline why they collectively refuse to be beguiled by very high yields.

