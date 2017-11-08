Money Marketing

RLAM’s UK equity investment process

During this short video with Investment Week’s Editor, Lawrence Gosling, RLAM’s senior UK equity specialists discuss their investment process. Each manager provides insight into their individual style of investing within the asset class and goes on to outline why they collectively refuse to be beguiled by very high yields.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

