RLAM’s approach to climate change

Climate change is not a new concept, but is one that is moving higher up investors’ agendas. Ashley Hamilton Claxton, Head of Responsible Investment at Royal London Asset Management shares our approach to climate change.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.