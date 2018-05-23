Money Marketing
RLAM participates in historic green infrastructure project

Royal London Asset Management will be participating in a historic green infrastructure project that will add essential capacity to the capital’s sewers.

Gail CounihanIn this article Gail Counihan, Responsible investment Analyst explains the project and introduces two key participants, Ursula and Millicient.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.4 billion of assets (as at 31.03.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

