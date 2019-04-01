RLAM appoints ex-Aberdeen director

Royal London Asset has Management appointed John Brett as non-executive director to the fund boards.

Brett has over the past 20 years experience in the investment management, most notably Aberdeen Asset Management and Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, where he led on strategic acquisitions and management of the firm.

Brett served as a non-executive director on AAM board after he retired.

He is currently chief executive of wealth management firm Anderson Strathern Asset Management. In September 2016, Brett founded a small property development business Birnam Investments.

RLAM chief executive and and chairman of the fund boards Andrew Carter says: “We are viewing the addition of independent directors as an opportunity to enhance the value that we offer to our customers.

“A vital element in our search for a non-executive to our fund boards was that the candidate’s employment experience took into account the range of customers we represent in our authorised funds, retail, wholesale and institutional, along with a strong understanding of the regulatory and governance landscape.

“John more than meets these criteria with his vast repertoire of appointments, which provide valuable experience that we will fully utilize.”

Brett adds: “Throughout my career I have remained focused on improving and evolving how the asset management industry can deliver for its customers. It is imperative that the role the investment companies play is aligned to the interests and ambitions of their customers.

“My varied career allows me to bring to the Royal London fund boards a number of attributes from marketing and distribution to understanding the challenging but crucial regulatory and governance responsibilities.”