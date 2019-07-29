River and Mercantile bucks FCA troubles with £3bn in flows

Asset manager River and Mercantile has bounced back from troubles with the FCA to report a 10 per cent boost in fee-earning assets under management in the latest quarter.

A trading update this morning for the three months ended 30 June shows fee-earning assets were up to £39.8bn on £2.8bn in gross sales – the bulk coming from a £2bn structured equity mandate for a new local government pension scheme client.

Net flows came in at £3bn, or 8 per cent of opening AUM, and investment performance added £500m to the firm’s assets.

River and Mercantile pledged to “focus on conduct” after being fined £109,000 by the FCA in February. The sanction surrounded breaches of competition law by River and Mercantile and two other fund managers over how they collaborated on an initial public offering and share placing.

The firm did not reference the FCA fine in the trading update, but did reference that, in the wake of a review into the fiduciary management market by fellow regulator the Competition and Markets Authority, that River and Mercantile had seen a “strong return to growth” in that area of the market.

The statement reads: “We expect activity levels to increase as we move into a window during which we expect a significant number of legacy mandates across the market to undertake formal reviews.”

For the full year ending 30 June, River and Mercantile says it expects to earn £12m in performance fees – £2m from equity solutions and £10m from fiduciary management.

Chief executive James Barham says: “We continue to have a positive outlook on markets, which we believe are supported by a stable environment. Globally, valuations still look fair, credit conditions are improving and overall economic conditions are on the up.”