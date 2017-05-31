Risk of hung parliament drives down sterling

Money Marketing

The pound has been hit in early trading on suggestions the UK election could result in a hung parliament.

Research by YouGov indicated that Prime Minister Theresa May could lose her parliamentary majority at the general election next week, causing sterling to drop 0.6 per cent against the dollar during Asian trading hours.

Shortly before 9am the pound was down 0.3 per cent against the dollar at $1.28 and down 0.3 per cent against the euro at €1.15.

The Conservatives currently have 17 seats with previous polls suggesting they would increase their majority. However the YouGov poll points towards the party losing 20 seats in the election with Labour adding 30 seats, leaving no clear majority.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 31st May 2017 at 12:38 pm

    A hung Parliament – the ideal outcome. The less Government we have the better. All the present applicants are worse than second rate.

    May is the worst as she purports to be something she’s not. She is certainly no Tory. Indeed Blair was more of a Conservative then she is.

    The individualist whom she despises will it is hoped rise up and give her a lesson she will remember. Which of the candidates is pro business – none.

    The choice is between a preference for either Syphilis or Gonorrhoea.

