Richard Buxton: Current bond yields are intimidating

Ballooning western debt issuance at negative yields is making for increasingly dysfunctional capital markets

It took over two years for 10-year US Treasury bond yields to more than double from their 2016 lows, as reasonable growth and rising US short-term interest rates pushed yields higher.

But it has taken less than a year for those 10-year yields to halve from their 3.4 per cent peak last September to 1.7 per cent at the time of writing.

Bond yields globally have fallen sharply in the last couple of months, with 10-year gilts below their 2016 yield lows at a new figure of 0.48 per cent. Around $15trn (£13.46trn) of debt offers a negative yield, including corporate as well as government issues. So much, then, for any sense that bond markets were ‘normalising’ after a decade of post-financial crisis policy-driven distortion.

While the service sector side of most major economies continues to hold up, the manufacturing sector worldwide is rolling over at best, already contracting at worst. Either manufacturing picks up after an inventory shake-out, or the rot spreads to the wider service sector. The bond market seems to be backing the latter outcome, although interestingly there is no pick-up in signs of distress in corporate credit – as yet.

The US Federal Reserve has made its first interest rate cut since the financial crisis, president Donald Trump is pressuring for more easing, and the bond market is fully expecting at least two further rate cuts this year. Given that in previous cycles in response to a downturn the US central bank has typically cut interest rates by 5 to 6 per cent, but rates peaked this year at 2.5 per cent, the bond market appears to be signalling that US bond yields may be heading below zero – much as the entire German yield curve is now negative.

Germany is teetering on the edge of recession. The European Central Bank is promising more action, but the negative interest rates of recent years have hardly boosted economic activity, although they have hurt savers and bank profitability.

In theory, savers need a positive rate of interest in order to defer current expenditure and save for future expenditure. Capital markets need an interest rate to play an active role in allocating capital and in price discovery amongst competing assets. ‘Free money’ has already led to significant dislocations in markets. Arguably, the extreme valuation stretch within equity markets between ever more highly rated ‘growth’ stocks and ever cheaper ‘value’ stocks is simply a function of a negligible discount rate for future earnings.

Sky-high valuations accorded to loss-making ‘disruptive’ companies will I believe, in time, prove to have been examples of capital misallocation on an epic scale, if certain business models are found wanting. They are not all the next Amazon, even though they appear to be priced as such.

Markets have taken fright at Trump’s renewed attack on China and the impact on global economic activity of a prolonged trade and currency war. But as Chinese producer prices fall negative again for the first time in three years, maybe the deflationary source of persistently low levels of inflation in the west does need to be held accountable for a change in its ‘business model’.

A mercantilist model may have worked for China for 30 years, but it is just too big a part of the global economy now for this to be sustainable. The output of surplus Chinese capacity simply cannot be absorbed by the rest of the world. One may bristle at Trump’s protectionist instincts and questionable motives, let alone his modus operandi, but just maybe it needs such bullying tactics to force a change of model within China.

It would similarly be a mistake to imagine that Trump is going to go easy on Europe, too. Europe shares with China an instinctive tendency towards protecting domestic producers from the full force of global competition through rules one might deem protectionist and, arguably, a love of control from the centre by ‘unelected bureaucrats’. Trump’s support for Brexit stems from his gut understanding that Brits by and large don’t buy into the notion of a European super-state, and all that goes with it.

Commodity prices are falling. Saudi Arabia and Russia are curbing production again to try to counter a raft of new US shale exports as new pipelines come on stream. In a world of excess capacity relative to demand, we need reductions in capacity – much of it in China, but in or managed from Europe, too. How many car companies or airlines does the world really need?

With more bond yields heading towards and through zero, expect US and UK governments to step up bond issuance – especially if their central banks resume buying sovereign debt – to fund fiscal stimulus aimed at boosting demand. Expect calls for infrastructure expenditure to grow ever louder.

If ultimately, some years down the road, this kind of government-funded spending proves to be inflationary, maybe we should sigh with relief. Bonds would tank, dragging equities with them, but at least central banks could restore positive interest rates.

Bill Clinton’s economic advisor, James Carville, famously quipped that he wanted to be reincarnated as the bond market: “you can intimidate everybody”.

Right now, I am officially scared.

Richard Buxton is head of UK equities at Merian Global Investors