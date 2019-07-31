Revealed: The gender pay gap at leading advice firms

Without question, diversity and gender equality are moving up the agenda in the world of investment and financial advice. But how much progress are leading firms really making?

With the help of paygaps.com chief commercial officer Innes Miller, Money Marketing has compiled the data for a sample of ten top businesses, which are largely standalone planning firms.

For the last two years, we are presenting median data for pay and bonus gaps between male and female staff, the averages for these across the sample, as well as quartile performance – the percentage of women in each pay quartile at each organisation.

The good news is that there has been a three percentage point improvement in the median pay gap across the sample, and a four percentage point improvement in the median bonus gap.

Tenet and Intrinsic come out as the best performers. The companies in the sector with below average performance across all key metrics are SimplyBiz, Chase de Vere, Tilney, and St. James’s Place, which is signed up to the government’s Women in Finance Charter.

When it comes to the pay gap, four firms worsened their position over the period, and six saw their bonus gap widen.

In all firms there are more women than men working in the lower quartile – suggesting that their numbers decrease as they progress through the organisations.

We will be conducting more research on diversity issues in the near future, and will collating all our reporting in one place, so make sure to bookmark and revisit if you are interested.