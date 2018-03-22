Revealed: The Money Marketing Awards 2018 shortlist

Money Marketing
In a challenging market environment, the advice profession has continued to excel this year. Those that make it through Money Marketing’s rigorous judging process to be honoured with an award are truly recognised as the cream of an industry now rightly calling itself a profession.

This year, the amount and quality of submissions has been as strong as ever to compete for a coveted gold bar. Established firms have continued to shine, but new entrants are also staking their claim to a well-deserved reward for their excellence and successes over the past 12 months.

Our expert judging panel has now reviewed each and every entry at length, drawing up a shortlist of potential winners based on their combined scores. Congratulations to all those who have made it this far in a year when the uncertainty of Brexit and Trump refuses to leave the headlines.

You, the Money Marketing readers, have also whittled down those providers that have helped planners prosper, going above and beyond in terms of service and innovative products. These will now also undergo further scrutiny from the Money Marketing judging panel as providers battle it out for victory.

We are proud to present all the shortlists here. Thanks again for taking the time to submit such highly considered entries, and best of luck to everyone who made it on to the lists.

The Money Marketing Awards 2018 are being held on Thursday 21 June at the stunning Artillery Garden at the HAC, London. To secure your place alongside 700 of the advice profession’s leading figures, go to moneymarketingawards.co.uk.

Justin Cash

Editor, Money Marketing

THE SHORTLIST IN FULL

