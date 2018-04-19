Money Marketing
Retirement Portfolio funds – Managing significant volatility to help a pension pot last longer

More clients than before are entering pension drawdown, especially those with smaller pots, and they are looking to you for an investment strategy which can help their money last longer into retirement.

The challenge for you now is to provide an effective service to all types of clients, which is still commercially viable for your business. That’s where Scottish Widows’ Retirement Portfolio Funds can help.

In this film, Scottish Widows’ expert Roy Vickery explains how the new Retirement Portfolio Funds are an innovative, easy to use solution for a wider range of clients. They deliver the right balance between risk and the need for growth, by reducing risk when volatility becomes significant.

For more information on Scottish Widows’ Retirement Portfolio Funds, visit scottishwidows.co.uk/RPF

SimplyBiz enters Aim market at 170p a share

Support service provider SimplyBiz has completed its listing on the London Stock Exchange. SimplyBiz, which also offers its own range of funds and panel services to providers, issued its entire share capital to the Aim market at 8am today. With a placing price of 170p per share, the firm has achieved a market capitalisation of […]

FCA director: New rules will deliver a fair, open asset management industry

Last week, the FCA took the next step in improving competition in the asset management industry. We have made new rules and are now consulting on further proposals. Our asset management market study has been one of the most comprehensive competition investigations the FCA has yet done. These reforms contribute to an already high volume […]

How your advice can bridge the care gap

Amanda Docherty, Senior Marketing Consultant My mum recently had a spell in hospital. I won’t go into all the detail but the crux of it was she had a degenerative condition which affected the nerves in her neck. After a year off work and endless visits to the doctor, she was referred to a specialist. Exactly […]

Invesco plots D2C investment proposition launch

Fund manager Invesco Perpetual is considering launching a direct-to-consumer investment offering, Money Marketing understands. It is thought the D2C proposition would be a robo-style investment manager, akin to those currently on offer from firms such as Nutmeg, Scalable Capital and Moneyfarm. A launch expected in the autumn, according to sources close to the launch. Invesco […]

Johnson Fleming set to hold auto-enrolment support webinar

Two years since the process of auto-enrolment began, the looming re-enrolment deadline provides the perfect opportunity to assess whether the support you have in place, which may well have been hastily selected at the start, is fit for purpose. Johnson Fleming is holding a webinar on 10 September at 11:00 to discover the key issues and concerns you should consider when thinking about your current support options.

Bill McQuaker: Equities aren’t dangerous; the world is

Trump’s announcements of tariffs on steel and aluminium have led to a much greater focus on the risks posed by his presidency We have had a rollercoaster start to 2018. January saw a rapid rise in global equities before markets succumbed to a technically driven sell-off, recovered a little, and sold off again on the […]

L&G poaches from Sun Life for new product director

Legal & General has appointed Mark Jones to the role of product director of UK protection, within its insurance division. Jones joins from Sun Life. He will be responsible for the developer of both retail and group protection products, and will report into the managing director for UK protection, Steve Griffiths. Griffiths says:  “We are […]

