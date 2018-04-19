Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Retirement Portfolio funds – Managing significant volatility to help a pension pot last longer

More clients than before are entering pension drawdown, especially those with smaller pots, and they are looking to you for an investment strategy which can help their money last longer into retirement.

The challenge for you now is to provide an effective service to all types of clients, which is still commercially viable for your business. That’s where Scottish Widows’ Retirement Portfolio Funds can help.

In this film, Scottish Widows’ expert Roy Vickery explains how the new Retirement Portfolio Funds are an innovative, easy to use solution for a wider range of clients. They deliver the right balance between risk and the need for growth, by reducing risk when volatility becomes significant.

For more information on Scottish Widows’ Retirement Portfolio Funds, visit scottishwidows.co.uk/RPF

Recommended

Pile and a stack of coins with technical chart of financial instruments. A concept about currency trading or investing which investors must analyse and make the right decision for optimal profits.
3

SJP spends another £20m on platform upgrade

St James’s Place‘s platform upgrade is likely to cost the wealth management giant in excess of £170m, latest results reveal. Financial statements for 2017 show that the firm’s new Bluedoor system cost it nearly £22m for the year, up from £17m for 2016, as assets continue to migrate over to the new technology. While two-thirds […]

Martin Bamford
4

‘DFMs are expensive and they add little value’: How Informed Choice makes investment decisions

For the latest in our series on how advice firms make their investment decisions, Informed Choice managing director Martin Bamford discusses why he remains sceptical about DFMs and how he picks the right platform for each client Is your investment management kept in-house or outsourced to a third party? We outsource elements of our investment […]

Bentley-Graham-GBII-2013
1

Graham Bentley: Too many costly funds are doing the same thing

Competition and technology should have forced down prices for investors When, in 1931, M&G created the First British Fixed Trust, the UK’s – and indeed Europe’s – first unit trust, there were no Penguins. Penguins were first created in 1932. Yes, I was shocked too, until I realised that was the chocolate biscuit, not the […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
94

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

1

DB transfer review paints networks in positive light

At least three networks have received 100 per cent suitability ratings from the FCA for the defined benefit pension transfers they have carried out, Money Marketing understands. As reports of poor practice focus on small regional advice firms, the figures suggest many larger networks have developed robust systems for conducting DB transfers. Money Marketing understands […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

McQuaker-Bill-700x450.jpg

Bill McQuaker: Equities aren’t dangerous; the world is

Trump’s announcements of tariffs on steel and aluminium have led to a much greater focus on the risks posed by his presidency We have had a rollercoaster start to 2018. January saw a rapid rise in global equities before markets succumbed to a technically driven sell-off, recovered a little, and sold off again on the […]

L&G poaches from Sun Life for new product director

Legal & General has appointed Mark Jones to the role of product director of UK protection, within its insurance division. Jones joins from Sun Life. He will be responsible for the developer of both retail and group protection products, and will report into the managing director for UK protection, Steve Griffiths. Griffiths says:  “We are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment