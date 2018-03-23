Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Retirement interest-only set for comeback after FCA green light

By

Retirement interest-only mortgages are set to become more popular following the FCA removing hurdles to selling them.

The regulator sees RIO mortgages as a possible aid to the waves of maturing interest-only loans with no repayment strategy.

However, the FCA also wants RIO mortgages to be sold more widely, for example as an additional option to downsizing or equity release.

RIO mortgages allow consumers to keep paying monthly interest payments until they die or go into long-term care. The lender then gets the rest of their loan paid back through selling the house.

But in the past the regulator lumped RIO mortgages in with equity release, calling both ‘lifetime mortgages’ under the terms of the Mortgage Credit Directive.

But RIO mortgages are simpler than much equity release. They have no interest roll-up, require a less detailed sales process and need less advanced qualifications to sell.

As such, many lenders stopped offering the products.

Last September the FCA consulted on removing regulatory barriers to firms selling RIO mortgages. The proposals were widely backed by the mortgage market.

Today the FCA announced it has reclassified RIO loans away from lifetime mortgages, according to a Handbook notice.

The FCA says it will treat RIO mortgages as standard mortgages, not as equity release. RIO sales will not have to be advised.

However, the FCA says: “In practice most retirement interest-only mortgages will be sold with advice as our standard mortgage rules require this. For example, advice is required if the sale is interactive or the mortgage is used to consolidate debt.”

RIO loans will not be subject to MCD rules.

The FCA has updated its Handbook and the MCOB rules with the changes.

Recommended

Steve Bee
57

Steve Bee: Why still no justice for Waspi women?  

For calls for change to still be falling on deaf ears in 2018 is beyond disappointing There is a serious issue with our pension system today that has been allowed to continue for many years with no resolution. Over 20 years ago, the government decided to require millions of older people in the future to […]

2

Woodford drops out of IA Equity Income sector

Neil Woodford’s signature equity income fund is being moved out of the Investment Association’s Equity Income sector after failing to beat the FTSE All Share index over the past three years. Woodford Investment Management confirmed this morning that the Woodford Equity Income fund would be moving into the Investment Association All Companies sector. A fund […]

How SJP picks its fund managers

Despite criticism, the wealth manager claims to negotiate better deals than its rivals  Much like the acquisition strategy and adviser charging model of St James’s Place, advisers can feel in the dark about how the wealth manager selects its funds and fund managers. Despite negative press over its opaque charging structure, SJP has continued to […]

India Election Update

What a difference six months makes. Speaking in September last year, we had warned of ‘excessive pessimism’ afflicting the market’s perception of India. Since then, responsible central bank policy from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), alongside improving global growth, has meant that India’s macro environment is strengthening quickly. The current account deficit has shrunk, inflation is falling and the government has embarked on a heavy dose of much needed fiscal consolidation. As a result, the rupee has been one of the strongest global currencies this year while the market has touched all-time highs, rallying by more than 20 per cent (GBP) since September. This begs the question: are we now in a period of ‘irrational exuberance’? Not yet.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pharma-Pills-Pharmaceutical-Biotech.jpg

Seneca Partners sends Mifid II 10% drop note on EIS product

Another investment manager offering enterprise investment schemes has alerted clients of a 10 per cent drop in value for one of its portfolios following new Mifid rules. Mifid II, which came into force on 3 January, requires firms to notify clients when the overall value of their portfolio, relative to its value at the beginning of each reporting […]

Malcolm McLean: Does CDC have a future in the UK?

The recent enquiry by the work and pensions select committee has reignited the debate about the future of collective defined contribution schemes. Whether these sort of schemes can be incorporated into the current UK pensions landscape is a moot point. Let’s consider some of the arguments for and against CDC. First of all, it is […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Alan Lakey 23rd March 2018 at 3:39 pm

    If ever we required proof that the regulator is expert at shutting stable doors after herds of fillies have hurried down the road, this is it.

    I recall writing to them pre MMR and stating that the intended changes would disenfranchise millions of borrowers. As usual with these ‘consultations’ they carried merrily on promoting the latest theory.

    Now years down the road the detriment is evident and the big New Idea is . . . let’s go back to the previous method.

    Imagine if you could vote these people out!

Leave a comment