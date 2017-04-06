Retirement Advantage chief steps aside amid raft of board changes

Retirement Advantage group chief executive Chris Evans is to step aside at the start of May.

Evans will make way for chief operating officer Craig Fazzini-Jones after nearly 10 years at the head of provider, but will retain non-executive roles within the group.

Retirement Advantage chairman William Proby said Evans’ leadership had helped the firm steer through “very choppy waters” in the pensions industry over the past decade.

Evans’ retirement is one of a raft of changes at executive level at Retirement Advantage. Head of pricing and longevity Phil Naylor will take over as managing director for life and pensions, while chief actuary Keith Marshall will step into the chief risk officer role.

Retirement Advantage hinted that its new board was positioned for expansion as the group was in “the final stages of agreeing plans to grow the retail life and pensions business.”

It has also secured “significant external funding” for its equity release product line.

Fazzini-Jones said: “This is an incredibly exciting time to take over the helm. The business is in the best place it has ever been, despite the dramatic market changes we have witnessed.

“We can now take full advantage of our competitive position and invest to accelerate the growth of the business.”