Retail therapy

With the retail sector continuing to struggle, Martin Foden, Head of Credit Research at Royal London Asset Management, discusses how we seek to identify opportunities in retail and property bonds, even when the headlines are less than compelling.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

DB transfer values and activity increase during July

Transfer values rose during July 2019 while the number of defined benefit transfers also increased, according to consultants XPS Pensions Group. It runs XPS Transfer Watch made up of two indexes that monitor market developments which affect transfer values and how much transfer business it has administered internally. The first index – XPS Transfer Value […]
15

Sipp provider legal fight seeks donations through adviser trade body

Adviser trade body Libertatem is asking financial planners to contribute to the cost of Sipp provider Berkeley Burke’s legal battle against the Financial Ombudsman Service. The lobby group has decided to lend its weight behind Berkeley Burke’s appeal, helping form its legal case as well as raising donations. Last October, Berkeley Burke lost a High […]

Legal and General LG Interior 480

Bulk annuities offer L&G ‘enormous opportunity’

Legal and General has hailed the bulk annuities market as an “enormous opportunity” after it struck a significant deal with Rolls-Royce in June. The luxury car company offloaded a £4.6bn chunk of its pension scheme to L&G, marking the insurance provider’s biggest bulk annuities deal. But L&G says only around 8 per cent of the […]

Five minutes with…Julian Penniston-Hill, Intelligent Money CEO

Intelligent Money chief executive Julian Penniston-Hill talks demonstrating value for money and the future of one man bands ahead of Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate. How can advisers show they are value for money? By focusing on the value inherent in holistic financial planning, rather than focusing on investment selection. Many advisers are doing this already, or moving […]

Just released: our stewardship and responsible investment activities throughout 2018, including our voting and company engagement activity as active owners.

woman on a phone

Scam victims misled over Action Fraud investigations

Fraud helpline staff acting on behalf of police are trained to mislead victims into believing their cases are under investigation, and will be solved, The Times has claimed. The Times undercover investigation into Action Fraud, which is overseen by the City of London Police, found that staff at the call center, outsourced by the US […]

How platforms use innovation to harness new audiences

Our industry faces great challenges from creating solutions for new generations of investors to navigating rapid technological and regulatory change. However, by collaborating with industry partners and harnessing investment innovation, platforms can not only embrace these challenges but begin to introduce investment platforms to a broader client universe. This demand means not only an evolution […]

