Retail therapy

With the retail sector continuing to struggle, Martin Foden, Head of Credit Research at Royal London Asset Management, discusses how we seek to identify opportunities in retail and property bonds, even when the headlines are less than compelling.

Read the article

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.