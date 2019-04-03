Money Marketing
Retail sector not geared up to tackle clients with dementia

By

The retail sector is not yet geared up to deal with the large segment of clients who might or will suffer from dementia, an adviser has warned.

Capital Asset Management chief executive Alan Smith touched on the difficulty of helping clients who experience cognitive decline in a seminar at the Pensions Management Institute conference today.

His fellow panellist, Vanguard Asset Management senior retirement strategist William Allport, pointed out 30 per cent of those aged 85 and above are likely to suffer from some form of dementia.

He also said this is prevalence of dementia is not correlated to wealth or background in society.

Smith said it is challenging for advisers to tackle the problem of cognitive decline as advisers do not have medical qualifications.

But he added: “We can promote the power of attorney and ask whether there is any need for solution that involves 24-hour care. While this is expensive it can be valuable.

“I can say that talking with a client who has been diagnosed with dementia is a different experience. He is a 75 year old who had a fall and the conversation with him after that incident in meetings has been different.

“But we have to remember dementia is a spectrum and so the severity of dementia can vary. But I am not sure the retail sector is geared up for this challenge yet.”

Allport also said: “The first baby boomers started to retire 15 years ago and are now in their mid-seventies. This means they are likely to be 85 or older within a decade.

“This means the issue of dementia for a cohort of that group is closer than many realise. We talk about the baby boomers as if they are just retiring when many have been retired for some time and are only getting older.”

Latest from Money Marketing

Nick Bamford: Making use of the off button

I do a fair amount of driving, which is not something I enjoy very much, but is made tolerable by good old Radio 4. In the past two years, though, I have found myself turning the radio off at regular intervals. The reason? That dreaded word – Brexit. I do not know about you, but […]

Tony Wickenden: Reassure clients tax planning has not got exciting

Advisers must make a virtue of the dullness of the tried and tested when compared to the more colourful strategies of the past This year’s Spring Statement generated very little excitement among financial planners. Understandable, as there wasn’t much in it. There wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t a Budget. But there were a couple […]

