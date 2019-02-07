Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Retail fund sales take dive as investors look to dodge risk

By

UK-Parliament-Big-Ben-London-Britain-700x450.jpgNet retail fund sales more than halved in 2018 as investors sought shelter from volatile and risky markets.

According to latest Investment Association data, net retail sales were £48bn in 2017, falling to £17bn in 2018.

While global equities were the most popular sector, the data points to concerns over Brexit driving £4.8bn in net outflows overall.

However, entering 2019. British investors are still betting on UK assets, despite uncertainty ahead of the March 29, data from investment platform Willis Owen shows.

In January UK assets topped charts of both best-selling funds and sectors

The HSBC FTSE All Share Index C led the best-selling funds with UK Equity Income topping the sectors table, followed by UK All Companies and Sterling Strategic Bond.

Sector Focus: Sterling Strategic Bond no longer a safe haven?

The Willis Own Best-Seller List, January 2019

10 Best Selling funds in January 10 Best Selling Sectors in January
HSBC FTSE All Share Idx C Inc UK Equity Income
Artemis Monthly Distribution I Inc UK All Companies
Artemis Strategic Bond I Mly I Sterling Strategic Bond
Fundsmith Equity I Acc Global
Schroder Asian Alpha Plus Z Acc Specialist
LF Lindsell Train UK Equity Acc Mixed Investment 20%-60% Shrs
Janus Henderson Prf&Bd I A Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Artemis Income I Inc UK Smaller Companies
Schroder Income Maximiser Z Inc Asia Pacific Including Japan
Neptune Latin America C Acc GBP Europe Excluding UK

Recommended
3

What future for pension tax relief?

A maze of complex caps and exemptions has fuelled calls for change, but could reform prove too costly? The combined weight of varying forms of tax relief on pension savings is an undeniable burden on the government. In fact, figures indicate that ministers gave up just under £40bn in pension tax reliefs in 2016 and […]

Andrew Bailey BBA Conference 2012 480
3

FCA to review risky assets next year

A senior member of the FCA has told MPs it will review non-standard assets next year. FCA director of life insurance and financial advice Deborah Jones was part of a panel giving evidence to the work and pensions select committee. Currently the committee is looking into the issue of contingent fees and charging for pension […]

Budget-2018-Chancellor-Philip-Hammond
3

Budget 2018: Lifetime allowance nudges up as Hammond bucks pension tax reform rumours

The lifetime allowance for pension savings will increase slightly more than expected next year to £1,055,000, according to Budget documents published today. Initially the lifetime allowance was meant to increase in line with September’s figures for the Consumer Price Index to £1,054,800. But the government has rounded up the lifetime allowance slightly more than originally expected. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Getting to grips with replacement business

Moving clients out of unsuitable investments can be a valuable service, but are the costs and regulatory barriers proving too high? Switching a client’s funds takes time and, just as importantly, money. Deciding whether to go ahead with replacement investment business can be a lengthy and challenging process. Money Marketing asked advisers to share their […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Tom Scott 7th February 2019 at 3:13 pm

    I wonder if this has anything to do with MIFID II and the increasing cost and complexity of investment?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com