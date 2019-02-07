Retail fund sales take dive as investors look to dodge risk

Net retail fund sales more than halved in 2018 as investors sought shelter from volatile and risky markets.

According to latest Investment Association data, net retail sales were £48bn in 2017, falling to £17bn in 2018.

While global equities were the most popular sector, the data points to concerns over Brexit driving £4.8bn in net outflows overall.

However, entering 2019. British investors are still betting on UK assets, despite uncertainty ahead of the March 29, data from investment platform Willis Owen shows.

In January UK assets topped charts of both best-selling funds and sectors

The HSBC FTSE All Share Index C led the best-selling funds with UK Equity Income topping the sectors table, followed by UK All Companies and Sterling Strategic Bond.

Sector Focus: Sterling Strategic Bond no longer a safe haven?

The Willis Own Best-Seller List, January 2019