Is restricted advice losing traction?

New figures from the FCA show that the percentage of restricted financial advisers within the sector has dropped since last year.
Data from the regulator’s Financial Advice Market Review last June looked at the advice on offer within the sector, finding that 83 per cent of firms were providing independent advice, and 15 per cent were restricted. Two per cent of firms provided both types of advice.
A Freedom of Information request by Money Marketing columnist Paul Lewis shows that as amount of financial advice firms has dropped from 5,746 last June to 5,270 as at 26 February 2018, now 13 per cent provide purely restricted advice.
Two per cent continue to provide a mixture of both.
What does ‘restricted’ advice really mean nowadays?
The amount of firms providing solely restricted advice was 546, or 13 per cent, well behind the 848 firms who were providing restricted services last June.
However, the data also shows that the proportion of individual staff advising on retail investments is still split equally between independent (43 per cent) and restricted (42 per cent) advisers.
Along with the lack of measurable growth in the restricted market, the regulator’s review of advice suitability from 2017 shows that initial charges for independent advice remains lower than for restricted advice.
I’m in the 2% and doing great thanks.
You do need a further breakdown – within the restricted section what proportion are whole of market i.e. restricted by product range , or by provider i.e. tied,single or multi-tied in ‘old money’
Work from panel, no matter how often you review it – you are restricted. In any event lose the tags we should all be referred to regulated financial advisers and leave it up to individual firms what they choose or choose not to advise on
I am ‘restricted’ by product range but within those areas that I do work I am ‘independent’ – using the old terminology that consumers had finally begun to understand.
Indeed, I would argue that our research and advice is superior to many of those firms that espouse ‘independence’.
Yet again I am struck by the futility of the whole exercise where, in truth, the typical consumer does not care.