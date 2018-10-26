Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Responsibility Matters

Our Responsibility Matters e-zine provides updates on our responsible investing activities. This issue looks at what investors should consider when incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors across specific asset classes, how we apply ESG factors to credit analysis and features the Royal London Emerging Markets ESG Tracker Fund.

Watch the video here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended

tracker funds

SJP passes £100bn funds under management

St James’s Place has passed the £100bn funds under management mark after reporting another quarter of positive flows. Net inflows for the nine months ended 30 September were £7.7bn, up 15 per cent, with overall funds under management up 11 per cent since the beginning of the year to reach £100.6bn. SJP says it continues […]

File image of a pension savings pot
6

British Steel IFA compensation payouts top £500k

IFA Active Wealth, which found itself at the heart of the British Steel Pension Scheme saga, has cost the Financial Services Compensation Scheme more than half a million pounds so far, Money Marketing has learned. Data provided to Money Marketing about the firm that was declared insolvent in February shows the lifeboat fund has awarded […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

The Investment Clock: Summer – the perfect time for a dip!

The rally in equities that began following the January 2016 China-devaluation shock has proved to be one of the longest ever. As investors have quickly brushed the sand off political events such as Brexit, Donald Trump and the French election, equity indices have repeatedly registered new record high watermarks. Meanwhile, the Investment Clock that guides […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andrew Tully: FCA has given much-needed clarity on pension transfers

The recent FCA policy statement on pension transfers makes clear the process it wants advisers to follow when considering them. The regulator has confirmed any triage service cannot cross the advice boundary. This makes triage conversations almost impossible, as they can very easily stray into discussing a client’s personal circumstances. Advisers will need to consider […]

Matthew-Pete-2012-700.jpg
2

Pete Matthew: How industry events can be made better

If you have been a member of our glorious profession for any length of time, you have likely been to an industry event. You know what I mean: the full-day seminar at the golf club or the two-day conference at the big convention centre. Whether you are there to network, gain technical knowledge or just […]

Comments

    Leave a comment