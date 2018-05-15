Money Marketing
Responsibility Matters

Read the latest issue Responsibility Matters, our quarterly newsletter update from our responsible investing team.

This issue includes a focus on sustainable development goals, the effectiveness of some long-term incentive plans and how green bonds are still the tip of the iceberg.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.4 billion of assets (as at 31.03.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

