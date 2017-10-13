Money Marketing

Responsibility matters

RLAM is committed to being a responsible investor. Our quarterly newsletter, Responsibility Matters, explores key environmental, governance and social (ESG) themes. This quarter’s issue covers green bonds and sustainable agriculture, with articles from Head of Sustainable Investments Mike Fox and Sustainable Investment Analysts Gail Counihan and Victoria McArdle.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Scottish Widows mulls Standard Life corporate pensions book takeover

Lloyds Banking Group is believed to be in advanced talks to buy the Standard Life corporate pensions book and roll it into Scottish Widows. The deal, following on yesterday’s announcement that Lloyds is buying the Zurich corporate pensions book, would make Scottish Widows the largest corporate pensions provider in the UK by a considerable margin. Speculation […]

