Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Resolution Foundation: Millennials’ finances will suffer without job market reform

By

Business-Office-Workers-Generic-General-Finance-700x450.jpgThe Resolution Foundation has said new policies must be targeted at millennials to help them overcome a tough labour market so they do not fall behind previous generations.

In a report published today the think tank argues that apart from a robust employment rate job security has been lacking for those born between 1981 and 2000.

It points out that typical weekly earnings for millennials who have turned 30 are currently £470 or £15 less than that of Generation X when they turned 30 between the years of 1996 and 2010.

It says this represents an unprecedented break with the past in which successive generations earned significantly more than their predecessors did at the same age.

The report also warns simply assuming challenges from these big shifts in the labour market will disappear would be a dangerous mistake as effects on pay trajectories are likely to be lasting despite some signs of a partial bounce-back on pay.

To tackle these effects the Resolution Foundation proposes extending statutory maternity, paternity and shared parental pay to the self-employed.

Also the policymakers should simplify and clarify the process to determine employment status while there should be a better deal for low-paying sectors.

The Government should agree sectoral deals that include maximising progression opportunities for those in part-time and flexible roles.

It should also target funding for specific training and qualifications informed by skills gaps and incentivise firms to improve the skills of their workforce.

Recommended

Pension - thumbnail

Engaging millennials: Top five tips

By Jamie Clark, Business Development Manager Our latest research looks to understand the key influences on millennials’ future long-term pension savings. Here are our top five takeaways to consider when developing a strategy for advising them. 1. Every millennial is different. One thing that came through loud and clear in our research was that pigeon-holing […]

1

A warning for advisers using strategic asset allocation models

Significant gilt weightings continue to be recommended, despite concerning signals on their risk Government bonds play a pivotal role in a balanced portfolio; there are very few assets that provide the diversification benefits gilts can bring. So often over the last 30 years, when equity markets have zigged, bond markets have zagged, thereby smoothing return […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andrew Tully: Simplification key in FCA non-workplace pension review

The regulator must focus on removing outdated rules and making charges and illustrations clearer An FCA discussion paper released earlier this month has asked for views on non-workplace pensions. Covering a mix of products, including Sipps, stakeholder and individual pensions, as well as older contracts, such as s32 buyouts and retirement annuities, it focuses on […]

Money Advice Service advert
4

Is restricted advice losing traction?

New figures from the FCA show that the percentage of restricted financial advisers within the sector has dropped since last year. Data from the regulator’s Financial Advice Market Review last June looked at the advice on offer within the sector, finding that 83 per cent of firms were providing independent advice, and 15 per cent […]

Comments

    Leave a comment