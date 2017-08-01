Research analysts could charge $5,000 an hour after Mifid II

Investment banks are planning to charge fund managers up to $5,000 (£3,800) an hour for analyst meetings as the industry prepares for the unbundling of research fees ahead of Mifid II.

The fees would come on top of fixed fees for annual access to reports, the Financial Times reports.

Some banks are planning to release teaser reports, but will require fund managers to pay to meet with analysts for the most important conclusions.

Early estimates on annual access range from $10,000 to $1m depending on the reputation of analysts and the the profile of clients.

How fund groups could comply with Mifid II research payment rules

Mifid II comes into force from the start of 2018. Some fund groups have already made hires or decided on how they will pay for research.

Hermes Investment Management recently appointed a new research director to oversee procurement of research for investment teams and assist with Mifid II issues.

However, as Money Marketing reported earlier this month, other firms with a significant European presence including JP Morgan Asset Management, Aviva Investors, Columbia Threadneedle and T Rowe Price, were still undecided as to whether they would pay for research themselves – through their own balance sheet – or charge investors through a research payment account with less than six months to go before the rules come into force.