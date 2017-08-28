Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Report hits out at lack of advice for DB members

By

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysisJust five per cent of defined benefit schemes provide access to a named financial adviser selected by the trustees or employer.

While nine in ten schemes stress the importance of seeking financial advice to members, a new report from Royal London and management consultants Lane, Clark and Peacock shows significant gaps in getting the required help.

The report says: “Whereas a transfer out of DB rights worth £30,000 or more carries a requirement to take financial advice, there may be no advice required or available with other options, despite the complexity of choosing between them.

“Occupational pension schemes should provide more comprehensive information to scheme members about their options regarding their DB pension rights, especially in light of the pension freedom reforms of April 2015. This information needs to be supplied earlier, communicated clearly and supported by access to high quality advice and guidance.”

A survey of advisers as part of the research shows that nearly 60 per cent of advisers “strongly support” the right to a partial DB transfer, as typical transfer values have increased to between 25 and 30 times annual pension entitlement.

Data from Lane, Clark and Peacock on DB transfer values

More than a quarter of advisers surveyed said they had seen an increase of more than 80 per cent in DB transfer enquiries.

Recommended

tracks

Pimco warns FCA on ditching Libor without review

Pimco has warned the FCA a review of the scope of products and investors affected by Libor is needed as the regulator calls for the end of the benchmark. In July, FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said Libor could be phased out by the end of 2021 and that authorities were working on several alternatives to […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg

Rathbones to cut charges and re-name Recovery fund as manager departs

Rathbones is re-branding its Recovery fund to remove the “ambiguous” term from its name while cutting the annual management charge to attract investment into the fund. The plans coincide with the fund’s co-manager Jo Rands’ decision to leave the firm to pursue interests outside the investment industry. Co-manager Alexandra Jackson will continue to run the […]

Japan 2017 Outlook: Abenomics 2.0

By Chris Taylor, head of Japanese Equities, Neptune Abe, having reinforced his political position domestically, will most likely hold off any further major policy enactments until after president Trump has settled into the White House and enacted some of his own. Then a relaunch of the Three Arrows programme is likely, or Abenomics 2.0, including […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Hourglass-Clock-Time-Race-Measure-700x450.jpg

Schroders to cut fees on pair of funds

Schroders is cutting the fees on its Absolute Return Bond and QEP Global Core funds. The annual management charge for the Schroder Absolute Return Bond fund’s A share class will be reduced from 1 per cent to 0.9 per cent while the fees for the Schroder QEP Global Core fund’s U share class is being […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

    Leave a comment