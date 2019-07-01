Money Marketing
Reigning on their parade: The Wellesley Grove Journal

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Reigning on their parade Ascot

Last week, one WGJ correspondent was lucky enough to be invited along to Royal Ascot. Once there, they were informed that they should very much enjoy themselves, but that their host hoped company insurance would not have to be considered.

It seems one unnamed journalist, now employed on a national newspaper and a guest of WGJ’s host last year, used their day at the races to well and truly let loose.
Along with the consumption of a lot of alcohol, the guest in question ended up with a fractured ankle.

WGJ had a couple of near misses of their own when it came to slipping over. Torrential rain, rather than alcohol, was the direct cause, however.

Prince Charles was also an indirect victim of the rain while travelling along the Ascot track in the royal carriage. WGJ’s correspondent personally witnessed the tussle that was the Duchess of Cornwall’s valiant attempts to close her umbrella, which ended in Prince Charles’s hat being speared off his head and saved by his own lucky catch.

Luck of the stars

With all the focus on robo-advice and new technologies, WGJ wonders how many advisers have thought about the potential business competition posed by astrologers.This WGJ correspondent was privy to an interesting dinner-table conversation this week during which a group of attendees agreed their first port of call for financial advice was still their monthly horoscope reading.

Is your financial future really written in the sky and movement of the planets? Hopefully not.

A Pisces reading this week tells WGJ that financial tensions could affect “deeper inner emotions” in the next seven days, specifically concerning missed mortgage repayments and an inability to be “very responsible” across all financial needs.

This sounds ominous and WGJ, while disappointed, is nevertheless unsurprised to discover that reading a horoscope has in fact confirmed the need for financial advice, rather than derailed it.
Until next week…

Out of context

“Would you rather be stabbed to death by a blunt spoon or a rusty knife?”

Wingate Financial Planning’s Alistair Cunningham weighs up the list of options for Prime Minister

“They all say they’re Bespoke Bespokeyson of Bespokfordshire”

Charles Stanley’s John Porteous on discretionary fund management sales pitches

“Men struggle to go deep and get intimate”

Michelle Hoskin of Standards International talks about… improving the connection between adviser and client

Separated at birth

LV= board director Tanya Lawler

American neuroscientist and actress Mayim Bialik

Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

