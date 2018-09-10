Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Regulator zeroes in on issues in small DB schemes

By

The Pensions Regulator is stepping up its activity with small schemes after finding they have poorer governance standards.

Fresh research from TPR finds most defined benefit savers are in well-run larger schemes but small schemes are lagging behind.

It says smaller schemes are less stringent about assessing the fitness and propriety of new trustee board members and they perform worse than larger schemes on meeting the principles of TPR’s funding code.

TPR says it is stepping up its involvement with small schemes to assess their performance on governance, investment and funding.

It will give feedback to trustees of all small schemes and those that do not act on the feedback could face further action.

TPR regulatory policy, analysis and advice executive director David Fairs says: “Under our clearer, quicker and tougher approach, schemes in all segments of the pensions landscape can expect to receive greater scrutiny from us.”

Fairs says: “In particular, we are taking a far more directional approach to small schemes to drive up standards and ensure all members are in well-run schemes. It is challenging to be a scheme trustee and we continue to help trustees, of all size schemes, meet the standards we expect and make a positive difference for their members.”

Recommended

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]

Aegon brings in KPMG for £8bn Nationwide Cofunds migration

Management consultancy KPMG will be supporting Aegon to replatform £8bn of Nationwide assets from Cofunds to its new platform, Money Marketing understands. According to industry sources KPMG will be providing management consultancy support to the project which follows the insurer’s complaint-addled project to replatform Cofunds clients in May. Aegon purchased both the Cofunds retail platform, […]

What are the key changes to transform pensions?

By Fiona Tait, pensions specialist In her final article for Royal London, Fiona Tait reviews key changes she believes have transformed, or will transform, pensions. In my 12 years with Royal London I have been paid to review, study and explain the numerous changes to pension legislation which have transformed our industry in that time. This is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Frustration mounts over TSB’s continuing mortgage platform issues

A lack of communication between TSB and mortgage brokers regarding product transfer functionality is potentially causing difficulties in client relationships, Money Marketing‘s sister title Mortgage Strategy has learned. In early July, Mortgage Strategy reported that the bank was waiving early repayment charges for customers who wished to leave because of problems switching data to the new ‘Mortgage Pro’ system. Currently, […]

Fidelity advice business ushers in new boss

Fidelity has confirmed a change in leadership for its advice business Fidelity Retirement Services. Former Fidelity personal investing head Jonathan Hewitt has left the business with Stuart Welch, who also oversees Fidelity’s share dealing service, taking on that role. As personal investing head, Hewitt was responsible for Fidelity’s advice business as well as its direct-to-consumer […]

Intrinsic reports £15m loss

Losses at Quilter-owned advice network Intrinsic have increased again. The business has reported an operating loss of £15.1m in the year ended 31 December 2017, an increase on the £8.9m loss it made the previous year. According to accounts filed to Companies House, the increased loss at Intrinsic Financial Services was due to growing its […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com