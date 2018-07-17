Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Regulator warns of cold-calling imposters

By

Telephone-Phone-Business-Finance-General-700.jpgThe Pensions Regulator has warned that fraudsters might be attempting to steal workers’ savings by falsely claiming to be it on the phone.

TPR says some savers are being cold-called by people who have posed as it and offered those in a workplace pension scheme a free pension review.

TPR says it never cold-calls savers about their pensions.

The watchdog has referred the case to the Information Commissioner’s Office for investigation.

A statement from TPR says: “Although we have only received two reports to date, we have taken swift action to alert consumers about the threat posed by the fraudsters.”

It adds: “Neither of the individuals who have contacted TPR about the bogus calls were tricked into handing over their details or any funds to the fraudsters. However, as only a minority of scam attempts are ever reported, many more people who have not yet come forward may have been approached by the cold-callers.”

TPR leads Project Bloom, a taskforce working with government, the pensions industry, law enforcement agencies and other regulators to combat pension scams.

TPR intelligence head Mike Broomfield says: “Like all reputable organisations, we never cold-call people about their pensions. If anyone cold-calls you about your pension, it is an attempt to steal your savings.”

Recommended
1

Auto-enrolment arrives but is it a done deal for small firms?

When business secretary Vince Cable told the Liberal Democrat party conference he had defeated the Tory “headbangers” who “find sacking people an aphrodisiac”, there was little doubt who he was thinking of – Adrian Beecroft. The Beecroft report, which was commissioned by the Government and published in October last year, contains a series of radical […]

Wells Street Journal: Pensions Regulator lobs a rotten Nest egg

Much has been made of the Government’s taxpayer funded campaign encouraging voters to back remaining in the EU. The Leave side predictably went ballastic when details emerged of the 14-page booklet sent to every household in the UK at a cost of £9m. Leading Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage also presumably received the handy […]

Govt names new guidance body chief

The chair of Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, John Govett, has been appointed as the first chief executive of the government’s new single finance guidance body. The Department for Work and Pensions says Govett will assume the post in October for a term of four and a half years. The new guidance body brings […]

Aegon still to move £8bn Nationwide assets off Cofunds

The £8bn of Nationwide assets managed by Cofunds are yet to be moved to the new Aegon platform. After acquiring Cofunds, Aegon confirmed it would continue managing assets from Nationwide’s online investment service. Nationwide has approximately £8bn of assets managed through Cofunds’ investor portfolio service, which Aegon inherited when it bought the platform in 2016. […]

Phone - thumbnail

Pension Wise — now taking calls…

Those with decent-length memories will recall that in the 2014 Budget statement George Osborne announced the new (and entirely unexpected) pension freedoms. The new rules come fully into force in less than two weeks.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
3

VouchedFor: FCA directory could see more ‘bad’ advisers being picked

The proposed FCA directory that will include advisers’ details could see more people finding “bad advisers”, according to adviser review site VouchedFor. A LinkedIn article by VouchedFor chief executive Adam Price says this is because the regulator’s consultation paper pitching the directory suggested little around underlying adviser checks being substantively improved. In the article, Price says: […]

Cold-calling pension firm shut down

A pension company that invested in storage products with investors’ savings has been ordered into liquidation by the High Court. Kent-based Chartwell Trustee Pension Solutions was the sole trustee of the Pinnacle Pension Scheme. Chartwell amassed in excess of £4.8m of members’ pension funds following an apparent cold-calling telesales operation. Members were told to expect 8 […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com