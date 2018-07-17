Regulator warns of cold-calling imposters

The Pensions Regulator has warned that fraudsters might be attempting to steal workers’ savings by falsely claiming to be it on the phone.

TPR says some savers are being cold-called by people who have posed as it and offered those in a workplace pension scheme a free pension review.

TPR says it never cold-calls savers about their pensions.

The watchdog has referred the case to the Information Commissioner’s Office for investigation.

A statement from TPR says: “Although we have only received two reports to date, we have taken swift action to alert consumers about the threat posed by the fraudsters.”

It adds: “Neither of the individuals who have contacted TPR about the bogus calls were tricked into handing over their details or any funds to the fraudsters. However, as only a minority of scam attempts are ever reported, many more people who have not yet come forward may have been approached by the cold-callers.”

TPR leads Project Bloom, a taskforce working with government, the pensions industry, law enforcement agencies and other regulators to combat pension scams.

TPR intelligence head Mike Broomfield says: “Like all reputable organisations, we never cold-call people about their pensions. If anyone cold-calls you about your pension, it is an attempt to steal your savings.”