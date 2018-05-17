Which regions have the highest risk ratings?

Money Marketing crunches the numbers with Dynamic Planner to paint a comprehensive picture of average risk ratings around the UK.
How to demonstrate due diligence on risk rated funds
I was asked recently to give a presentation at an industry gathering of IFAs on the subject of, “How should advisers conduct due diligence on multi-asset funds?” This raises two main questions, first, what should IFAs be looking for when conducting due diligence and second, how should IFAs seek to assess suitability? Ultimately, you cannot […]
IMA sets up consumer comparison site and may add risk ratings
The Investment Management Association is setting up a fund comparison website for consumers and is considering developing risk ratings for funds in the managed sectors. The site, set for launch in March, will enable investors to compare funds using searches based on minimum investment, minimum monthly savings and IMA sectors. A spokeswoman says the IMA […]
SJP trainee adviser banned and fined for faking qualifications
A St James’s Place advice recruit has been fined and banned after he falsely claimed to hold CII qualifications. Former SJP trainee adviser Alexander Stuart has been ordered to pay a £34,000 fine by 28 September after telling senior supervisors at the firm that he was fully qualified to provide advice. According to the FCA […]
Pensions Ombudsman sides with Transact over pension transfer complaint
The Pensions Ombudsman has ruled in favour of Transact in a complaint that saw the platform blamed for pension losses of nearly £150,000. Pensions ombudsman Anthony Arter says the loss to the claimant’s pension fund after being transferred to the Bobins Pension Scheme in early 2008 on the recommendation of the now-defunct Fallon Financial Services, […]
Martin: Indiscriminate selling creating opportunities
By Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, Neptune Investment Management The start of 2016 has been one of the most tumultuous periods in recent years for UK markets, with the FTSE 100 Index briefly entering bear market territory in the middle of January. Fuelled by a collapse in the oil price and escalating concerns over […]
Latest from Money Marketing
Pimfa commits to keeping WMA indices
Adviser trade body Pimfa has confirmed it will keep and revamp its indices following speculation they might be scrapped. The new trade body was set up in June last year through the merger of the Wealth Management Association and Apfa. In March 2017, the WMA launched the MSCI WMA Private Investor Index Series, which is […]
Compliance tip: Beware email scams against advice firms
All firms run the risk of being used by criminals for fraudulent activity, so it is vital to remain vigilant. Fraudulent emails are becoming more sophisticated and we recently became aware of a new scam targeted at financial intermediaries. The scam revolves around your client’s email account which has been hacked. You receive a request […]
Standard Life to compensate over botched pension collections
Standard Life must compensate a client for failing to collect regular pension contributions from their bank account. The upheld Financial Ombudsman Service decision says Ms M consolidated her pensions into one scheme with Standard Life in 2015, and drew down 25 per cent of the fund to repay outstanding debts. In order to help replenish […]
