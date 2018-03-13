Money Marketing
A regime change for income investors?

Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO

At Neptune, we have long held the view that there is far too much concentration within the UK Equity Income Sector, with many funds having to rely heavily on a small handful of FTSE 100 stocks in an attempt to produce an acceptable yield. Our analysis shows there was a direct correlation between the worst performing funds during the recent sell-off and those with the highest dividend risk.

Important information

Investment risks – Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. The content of this article is formed from Neptune’s views and we do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

