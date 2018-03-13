A regime change for income investors?

Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO

At Neptune, we have long held the view that there is far too much concentration within the UK Equity Income Sector, with many funds having to rely heavily on a small handful of FTSE 100 stocks in an attempt to produce an acceptable yield. Our analysis shows there was a direct correlation between the worst performing funds during the recent sell-off and those with the highest dividend risk.

