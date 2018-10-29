FCA announces redress programme for mortgage firm customers

Money Marketing
The FCA reports that a number of customers of The Mortgage Matters Partnership, a mortgage and insurance intermediary that is no longer trading, were given unsuitable mortgage advice and that, consequently, a customer contact and redress programme is now underway.

Furthermore, the regulator states that the Financial Ombudsman Service has looked into a number of payment protection insurance complaints against the firm, finding in favour of the complainants.

The FCA says that it is aware that some customers who are trying to resolve complaints have had difficulties in establishing contact with Mortgage Matters.

It therefore advices former customers to make a complaint or claim via the Financial Services Compensation Scheme claim service, which can be completed online, or to call the FSCS on 0800 678 1100.

The watchdog adds that claimants should not contact the FOS at this time.

The initiation of this programme follows events in August last year, when Mortgage Matters set up an FCA redress scheme for debt consolidation loans concerning customers dealt with between 1 January 2007 and July 2014.

