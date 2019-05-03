Redington names a trio of new MDs amid series of promotions

Investment consultancy firm Redington has announced a series of promotions to drive future growth in the business.

It will see all the promotion of Sebastian Schulze, Nick Samuels and Lee Georgs to managing director.

Schulze, who joined the firm in September 2010, has been promoted to managing director in the investment consulting team and will work closely with head of that team, Patrick O’Sullivan.

The firm also announced other internal promotions in the investment consulting team, including Mette Hansen and Mathias Rasmussen to director and, Rob Price and Kelly McEvoy to senior vice president.

Samuels, an active equity fund manager and researcher, who joined the firm four years ago, was promoted to managing director. Samuels leads Redington’s manager research team supporting UK and international institutions.

Georgs, who joined as part of Redington’s returners programme two years ago, has also been promoted to managing director. She sits on the firm’s executive committee as COO-Corporate, with responsibility for leading the expanded corporate functions teams.

The firm made additional promotions across the business within its asset liability management, manager research, reporting, and corporate functions teams.

Redington chief executive Mitesh Sheth says: “I’m really pleased to announce promotions across all levels of the company. We give our people lots of responsibility and opportunities for growth.

“Promotion candidates not only outperform against their core objectives, but contribute beyond their day job to the firm’s KPIs to ensure we are evolving to support client needs both now and in the future. We are looking to develop the next generation of leaders, not just for Redington but for the industry more broadly.”

Redington chief operating officer Zoe Taylor adds: “We have a hugely talented team at Redington, and I look forward to continuing to work with the investment consulting leadership team to deliver the best possible solutions for our clients.

“As the choices facing scheme trustees become increasingly more complex, our job is to harness technology and innovation, alongside world class manager research to ensure we are helping our clients to make difficult decisions that can ultimately deliver greater financial security to members and sponsors.”