Reassure: Why we signed up to the CII commitment

What practical steps have you taken since signing up to the commitment to ensure professionalism standards are met?

As the administrator of one of the largest and most complex legacy books in the UK, it is critical all our 2,000 staff – and not just those who are customer facing – are highly competent with a strong understanding of the 30,000 product variants we look after. It is equally important that staff understand the complex needs of our 3.6 million customers.

Given these demanding business requirements, we have given all ReAssure employees – from front-office, customer-servicing staff to back-office IT support employees – the opportunity to attain professional qualifications. We provide this to our employees via a bespoke framework that caters for the different functional areas and the varied levels of skills and experience within our hierarchy. Each team member has a structured pathway toward attaining his or her professional qualifications.

We have promoted the framework and successfully piloted groups through the new LF1 qualification. We are working closely with the CII to optimise this offering to our team.

We monitor the effectiveness of our efforts by tracking the pass rates for relevant qualifications, as well as evaluating the positive impact on our staff and our customers.

Have there been any challenges in the rollout so far, and, if so, what has proved difficult?

The main challenge has been the high demand for training from employees, which placed a strain on our infrastructure to support professional qualifications. We

have reconfigured our training plans, support base and our

budgets.

Additionally, our regular liaisons with the CII have allowed us to benefit from its insights into industry best practices for supporting and sustaining large-scale initiatives of this nature.

What difference should advisers expect to see as a result of this initiative?

Staff will better understand our customers’ needs and the technical nuances of our product range.

As a result, we will not only be able to provide higher quality service to our customers via the adviser community, but we will also be able to support faster and more customer-focused delivery of changes to our proposition.

Matt Cuhls is CEO of ReAssure Group